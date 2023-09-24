Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). “Even when I don’t want to, I have to be able to do it”… Dick Secades.

It’s just symbolic, because liquor bottles do make good gifts. But it’s about the Tigers, who, while Miguel Cabrera has been with them, because of their background, they celebrate big wins with non-alcoholic champagne.

And as published by Larry Brown Sports, the A’s honored the Maracayero for his farewell with a bottle of 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon wine, which costs $79.97. In the middle of the field, the manager in Oakland, Mark Kotsay, gave it to him. It is nothing more than a ceremony, but it has caused a certain stir. They remember that Miguel has been involved in a couple of incidents after drinking alcoholic beverages.

In 2009 he was treated after a family problem after drinking liquor; and in 2011 he had to take a course against alcoholism when he was found drunk driving a car.

Now the story of Oakland It has not been the only one of this type. The Marlins celebrated Cabrera’s farewell in full view of the public, at the Miami stadium, giving him a bottle of rum and a carton of cigarettes. And the Astros manager Dusty Bakerwith his disgusting toothpick between his teeth, handed him another bottle of wine in front of the Houston audience.

The other gifts received by the valuable retired big leaguer, which have been numerous, have nothing to do with alcohol.

If you can’t stand the urge. What is the problem with having to urinate, going to urinate and saying what you are going to do? No problem, of course. But Duane Kuiper has been given a tremendous disgrace just for that. This Kuiper is that spectacular second baseman of the Indians, the Giants and the Aragua Tigers, who flew like a bird during plays, because he was a tremendous athlete.

Now, at 73, Kuiper is a announcer on Giants television, thought his microphone was off and said: “I gotta pee.” So they have made a scandal for no reason. You urinate when you feel like it.

They move the bush. Aaaay! The Mets They are going to fire manager Buck Showalter. The candidate to replace him is Craig Counsell, who is ending his contract with the Brewers. And from the Brewers, David Stearns, for many years an executive of that team, recently arrived at the Citi Field offices. Showalter, considered one of the best managers of the moment, never raised his head with the Mets.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.