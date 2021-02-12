Alcoholic beverages The Commission is requesting further information from Finland on the distance selling of alcoholic beverages

Among other things, the Commission is asking Finland to find out whether alcohol retail licenses are available for sellers in another EU country.

Among other things, the Commission is asking Finland to find out whether alcohol retail licenses are available for sellers in another EU country. In addition, the Commission asks Finland to specify information on the Finnish alcohol retail system, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s press release says.

The Commission’s request for additional information relates to the so-called EU Pilot procedure, in which it examines whether Finland impedes the free movement of goods by prohibiting the distance sale of alcoholic beverages from other Member States. The EU Commission has previously stated that Finland’s ban on the distance sale of alcohol violates the principle of free movement of goods.

