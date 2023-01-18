Alcoholic beverages | Champagne sales rose to a record last year

The fading of the corona pandemic put consumers in a festive mood, estimates Comite Champagne.

Champagne sales in euros grew to a new record last year, when the corona pandemic subsided, putting consumers in a festive mood, according to producers’ organization Comite Champagne.

The French organization tells news agency AFP that champagne was sold last year worth more than six billion euros. In 2021, the drink was bought for 5.5 billion euros.

Sales in euros were especially boosted by the fact that last year’s sales were focused on more expensive champagnes.

Last year, the amount of sales increased by only 1.6 percent to 326 million bottles from the previous year. In the darkest time of the pandemic in 2020, sales were 244 million bottles.

Director of Comite Champagne David Chatillon told AFP that consumers “naturally” celebrated the end of the corona restrictions by drinking champagne, partying, going out and traveling.

Champagne exports from France continued to rise last year. In terms of volume, exports grew by 4.3 percent to 187.5 million bottles, but domestic sales to France fell by 1.7 percent.

Champagne exports accounted for 57 percent of sales last year, compared to 45 percent ten years ago.

Comite Champagne reported that the end of Russian exports had only a minor impact on exports. Less than two million bottles of champagne have been exported to Russia per year.