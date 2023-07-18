For some, alcohol is a devilish drink, a source of sin; for others, a simple form of socialization or entertainment; and for many more than you think, it constitutes a serious health problem, a disease. In one way or another, the truth is that there are 283 million people in the world who suffer from some form of alcohol disorder, which is equivalent to almost the entire population of the United States.

This is a fact, and believe me, I’m not drunk when I write this because I don’t have a problem with alcohol. Although I also admit that this is exactly what any alcoholic would say… or not?

Exactly: sadly, alcoholism is a worrisome silent pandemic, which many people suffer in the shadows so as not to expose themselves to the social stigma it carries.

“Sleep it off”, never better said



Where does our taste for alcohol come from? Currently, the most accepted and contrasted hypothesis is that of the drunken monkey. This explains how, millions of years ago, our primate ancestors ate the ripe fruits that fell from the trees and fermented, attracted by the smell of alcohol that emanated from them.

Indeed, in those fruits there was alcohol, which is nothing more than a waste product of the so-called alcoholic fermentation that some yeasts and bacteria carry out when using the sugars of the fruit as an energy source. In other words, our beloved beers and wines are nothing more than microorganism “excrement”.

Thus, it seems that the monkeys had a preference for consuming this fermented fruit because it gave them more energy as it contained alcohol, which is a source of calories (although empty or without nutritional value). Anyway, that’s how humans probably inherited the evolutionary advantage that allows them to metabolize alcohol. Advantage? I don’t know what I’m saying, it’s going to be true that I’m with “the dot”…

An internal world war



What happens when we drink alcohol? Since it is a poison, our body tries to digest or metabolize it. Although alcohol reaches the different organs through the blood, the liver is its main metabolizing organ. There are the enzymes that degrade it: alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) and aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH). These proteins manage to transform ethanol into acetate, a less toxic product and with which, finally, we get energy. Of course, for immediate use and not storable, since, I repeat, alcohol does not provide any nutrients.

Have you ever wondered why alcohol is so bad for Asians and they turn like a tomato at the first drink? Well, what happens to them is that they have a genetic deficiency in ALDH. This causes a greater accumulation of a very poisonous intermediate product called acetaldehyde, which has been shown to be a risk factor for developing cancer, among other pathologies. But not only in Asians: this acetaldehyde is also highly carcinogenic to other mortals.

If we drink more than necessary, there comes a certain moment in which the ADH can no longer take it and becomes saturated, asking for desperate help from another enzyme, CYP2E1, which begins to break down the alcohol. But this has serious consequences, as the dreaded and radical reactive oxygen species (ROS) begin to appear.

We must fear ROS, because when they appear they have the same effect as when Germany invaded Poland: they unleash an internal world war, a true organic apocalypse, rusting and altering everything in their path. ROS cause profound oxidative damage in practically all of our organs, and, together with accumulated acetaldehyde, are the cause of much of the damage generated by alcohol. The problem is that the drunkenness wears off, but these damages remain, and are getting worse.

In fact, alcohol is considered the causative agent of more than 200 diseases of all kinds, such as liver, metabolic, cardiovascular, mental, cancer, etc. Recently, it has even been linked to Alzheimer’s, and also low moderate consumption, so that no one stands out.

A molotov cocktail for immature



There are multiple variants in the consumption of alcohol, but one that is especially harmful is the so-called alcohol binge or binge drinking, commonly known as “botellón”. This type of acute intake is the preferred form of drug use for adolescents. It consists of taking five or more alcoholic drinks, in the case of men, and four or more, in the case of women, for a short time.

The alcohol binge is particularly pro-oxidant and harmful, since it generates a greater quantity of the malignant ROS. This is very worrying in adolescents, in which mental and physical maturity has not been completed, predisposing them to the development of serious illnesses in adulthood.

The prevalence of this activity has increased over the years, and even worse, the age at which consumption begins is increasingly lower, which has been shown to increase the predisposition to develop alcohol disorders. In this regard, it is striking that one in six adolescents practices binge drinking, but only one in a hundred parents believes that their child does so.

Bandit, slaver and murderer



Although many insist on ignoring this fact, alcohol is a drug, the most consumed globally. So much so that it has even been described as the most harmful, ahead of heroin, cocaine or tobacco. It is not strange, because it is a legal and accessible drug, which is bought in the supermarket or in any store, thus making it more dangerous.

Alcohol is a bandit, stealing the lives of millions of people daily. It is a slave, because it submits our will until we are masters of ourselves. And he is a murderer, because he kills three million people a year, not counting indirect deaths.

And now that?



As we have seen, although the drunkenness passes relatively quickly, the alcoholic deterioration remains. Alcoholism also remains, which is not a state but a disease. I wish there was a magic formula to be able to drink and then erase any harmful effects, right?

There are studies in this regard, such as the use of selenium or folic acid, antioxidants that have shown benefits and could constitute a possible therapy against oxidative damage caused by binge drinking-type alcohol consumption.

Unfortunately, more research is still required. Until then, let me tell you that there is no such thing as risk-free drinking, not even the daily “healthy” glass of wine, a huge myth. Before alcohol, if not abstinence, at least moderation.

Don Quixote already said it: “be temperate in drinking, considering that wine is too much, neither keeps a secret nor keeps a word.” Here I entrust to you my great investigative secret: less alcohol is always more life.

This article was a finalist in the III edition of the youth outreach contest organized by the Lilly Foundation and The Conversation Spain. It has been published in ‘The Conversation’.