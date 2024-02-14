Alcohol | You can get strong beer in the grocery store maybe already on May Day – The government will present a proposal to the parliament on Thursday

The increase in the percentage limit does not apply to lemonades, although the European Commission has pointed it out.

From today stronger alcoholic beverages may be available in grocery stores already on May Day, if the amendment to the Alcohol Act progresses in parliament as the government wishes. The government will submit a motion to amend the alcohol law on Thursday to the parliament, says the director Jari Keinänen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) to STT. The law is supposed to enter into force in the spring term, but the schedule is in the hands of the parliament.

The change would allow the sale of fermented alcoholic drinks with a maximum strength of eight percent in grocery stores, while currently stores can sell alcoholic beverages with a strength of no more than 5.5 percent. The increase in the percentage limit does not apply to mixed drinks, i.e. so-called lemonades, but mainly to beers, ciders and sweet wines.

European the commission has pointed out the matter and stated that there are insufficient grounds for restricting the manufacturing method. However, the government is introducing a proposal strictly in accordance with the government's program to the government's list, even though it has been questioned.

“Manufacturing restrictions are included. The reasons have been supplemented due to the Commission's remark”, Keinänen communicated by email.

In its statement, the legislation evaluation council also drew attention to the fact that limiting the liberalization of retail sales only to alcoholic beverages produced by fermentation is not a solution that promotes competition in its effects. The Evaluation Council considered that the final bill should assess the effects of the limitation on the market and competition between companies.

The Chancellor of Justice has evaluated the draft law and stated that there is no legal obstacle for the Chancellor of Justice to present it in the general session of the Government.

Of the governing parties especially the Christian Democrats have wanted to stick strictly to the agreed government program entries in alcohol policy. The party's representatives have also been granted the separate freedom to vote against motions liberalizing the government's alcohol policy, at least in the great hall of the parliament.

Among others, the beverage giant Hartwall, which produces strong tentacles, has criticized in public manufacturing method restriction and hoped that the commission's remark would make the government change the proposal.

A motion has also been prepared for the amendment of the law, in which the restriction on the method of manufacture would have been removed, but it did not receive an acknowledgment from the Christian Democrats. Department of Health and Welfare (THL) gave critical feedback to the presentation, among other things, that minors would be exposed to the expanding and strengthening supply of alcoholic beverages.

In the government negotiations, one of the biggest twists was precisely about the reform of the alcohol policy.

In the government program has been agreed on several legislative changes related to opening up the market and increasing competition for the alcohol trade. The proposal to be submitted to parliament on Thursday on raising the percentage limit for alcohol sold in stores is the first of them.

According to the impact assessments of the presentation, it is likely that with the change, more beers with an alcohol content of 5.6-8.0% by volume will enter the Finnish market in the future. Small breweries in particular have supported the change and emphasized that the sale of their special beers has not currently been allowed in stores.

THL has estimated that the reform of the alcohol law planned by the government may increase alcohol harm, especially for high-risk users. This, in turn, would increase the burden on social and health care, especially in areas where disadvantages are already piling up.