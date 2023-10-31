Alcohol, withdrawal causes migraines and leads to drinking again. Here’s how to prevent it vicious circle

A team of researchers led by Dr. Yu Shin Kim, professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the School of Dentistry at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, has made a discovery that could revolutionize the treatment of alcohol withdrawal. Their research, published in the scientific journal Neuron, sheds new light on alcohol withdrawal migraines, a symptom known to those trying to detox from alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol withdrawal is a debilitating challenge for millions of people around the world, with limited therapeutic options. This disorder has a significant impact on society, with estimated costs exceeding $2 trillion per year. According to Dr. Kim, one of the main symptoms of alcohol withdrawal is migraine, a severe form of headache. This symptom often pushes people to return to alcohol, as they know that drinking can actually reduce headaches.

This creates a vicious cycle that leads to alcohol addiction. The research team’s key discovery was the identification of a stress hormone called corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) that activates immune cells known as mast cells in the dura mater, the thin, clear membrane under the skull. Dr. Kim explains that CRF binds to a mast cell-specific receptor called MrgprB2, which was the focus of their research. After alcohol detox, the CRF hormone is released from the hypothalamus, a region of the brain that controls numerous functions. The hormone travels through the blood vessels to reach the dura mater, where it is released from the blood vessels and binds to MrgprB2. This signals the mast cells to degranulate, that is, to open up and secrete chemical messengers that induce functions such as the dilation of blood vessels.

This process also activates peripheral nerve fibers extending from the neurons of the trigeminal ganglion, which are responsible for sensation. This is how these nerve fibers become more sensitive, causing alcohol withdrawal migraines. The relevant discovery made by this team could pave the way for further studies on the mechanics of substance use disorders, including withdrawal. Furthermore, it may be possible to develop a drug therapy based on molecules capable of inhibiting the interaction between CRF and MrgprB2, thus reducing pain during alcohol withdrawal.

