Alcohol | USU: In the new draft law, Alko would be allowed to sell all drinks with home delivery

Alcohol|There is no intention to limit the amount of alcohol that can be transported at one time, but alcohol can only be delivered home between nine in the morning and nine in the evening.

Alcohol the draft law enabling online shopping and home delivery does not intend to limit the amount of alcohol transported at once, says Uutissuomalainen.

Alcohol could also be ordered as a gift, when both the orderer and recipient are of legal age and their age is verified. Age limit control would ultimately be the responsibility of the companies responsible for home delivery. Company messengers or the like would also be responsible for monitoring that alcohol is not handed over to intoxicated persons.

The possibility of home delivery of alcoholic beverages would apply to all beverages sold in retail, i.e. currently containing no more than 8 percent alcohol. In addition, Alko could sell all drinks with home delivery.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health the draft law goes to the opinion round at the beginning of July at the latest.

With these prospects, the Parliament will be able to discuss the bill at the beginning of the autumn session. At the earliest, the law could enter into force at the beginning of next year.