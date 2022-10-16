Alcohol | There is a loophole in the alcohol law that allows you to order the number one cell at your doorstep

S and K stores do not bring the first cell to the customer’s home, but the Norwegian Oda does. The explanation is a loophole in the alcohol law.

The decades roll by, generations of people are born and die, but one thing doesn’t change: there are always new oddities popping up in the Finnish liquor store. The latest ones relate to modern ways of buying food.

Let’s start with self-service cash registers.

A single-handed beeping of the contents of the shopping cart slips until the shot of the barcode gun hits a can or bottle containing non-alcoholic beer. Or mead. The cash register freezes and calls the salesperson to check that the buyer is of legal age.

This is how I saw it in large markets, where the self-service cash registers are guarded by an employee assigned to the area. There are no security guards in small markets, and it follows that you have to bother paying for beer that contains even the slightest bit of alcohol at the traditional cash register.

The Alcohol Act would not oblige you to do so. According to the law, only drinks containing more than 1.2 percent alcohol fall under the age limit check. The milder ones are, indeed, practically alcohol-free.

What is it about, the manager of the K-Citymarket chain Ari Sääksmäki?

“We follow the recommendation of the Grocery Store Association. All drinks containing alcohol are subject to age limit checks. This is a clear, unambiguous interpretation,” says Sääksmäki.

This is how responsibility is demonstrated, he reasons. The youth sees that the sale of alcohol is controlled, even from the weakest broths. Many markets are located next to the school.

The S group and Lidl follow the same line in their stores.

A common front however, it crumbles when the non-alcoholic beer travels to the customer’s doorstep aboard an S or K Group e-commerce courier. Lidl does not have a home delivery service.

If you order from a careless K-shop, the customer’s age will be verified by the canteen importer, says Ari Sääksmäki. If the recipient appears to be under 30 years old, he will be asked for his ID, just like in the store. For a security guard in his fifties like the one who signed, the procedure is completely imperceptible – unlike at a self-service checkout.

S-stores have different instructions. The age of the recipient of non-alcoholic beer is not controlled, because according to the law it is not required.

“As a rule, the customers of S-stores are families. There are no underage customers,” says the person in charge of the S group’s online food store Emilia Ala-Kurikka. The average age of those who order food from S-shops to their home is said to be 39.

It’s clear, to each their own. But if you feel like ordering more than 1.2% beer to your home, the big chains can’t help. So you have to pick up the drinks from the S or K store yourself.

Or you have to turn to the new gambler in the industry, the Norwegian Oda.

It was a surprise big when Oda started its service in Finland last winter.

From Oda, you can order drinks to your home, in which the notorious alcohol content is no less than 2.8 percent. It means traditional number one fish strength.

So what the hell is this all about?

The explanation can be found in the Alcohol Act. Oda is allowed to sell premium beer because, according to the law, the sale of drinks with less than 2.8% is free.

A permit is required if you sell more than 2.8 percent, as the S and K groups do in their supermarkets. And here lies the trap: the law stipulates that the license holder then sells all alcohol products only and only in the brick-and-mortar store.

Since Oda only sells food for home delivery, the regulation does not apply to it. In the eyes of the Alcohol Act, it is apparently not a trade in the first place.

Odan commercial manager Anne Terimon according to the company has tuned the age limit monitoring to be seamless. The driver of the order checks the age of the recipient of a drink with more than 1.2% and acknowledges that the check has been made in the information system.

The author of this story tested the screen by asking the customer service to leave the purchases behind the closed home door, even though the order included four cans of 2.5% ipa along with the bread and jukurt.

When the delivery time was approaching, the phone rang and Oda’s driver politely announced that he wanted to see my face because of these cans.

It’s hard to think of a reason why the system couldn’t work like this for the middle and fourth cells as well.

Now Suomen Ruokakauppa’s power chains don’t even deliver pilsner home, and Oda, who has become a worthy contender, is not allowed to sell ordinary keppana at all.