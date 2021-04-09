Alcohol There is a desire to reduce alcohol-related deaths during this decade – “It is difficult to say whether the increase in deaths is due to a change in the Alcohol Act”

The number of deaths began to rise after a long decline.

Government wants to reduce overall alcohol consumption and alcohol-related deaths. According to the drug and addiction strategy of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) published on Friday, the decline in alcohol-related deaths that had been going on for years turned upward at the end of the last decade.

In 2018, a comprehensive reform of the Alcohol Act came into force, which, among other things, brought quadruplets to grocery stores. However, according to an expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), it is impossible to say what significance the reform has played.

“In a situation like this, where alcohol consumption did not increase at the same time, it is difficult to say whether the increase in deaths is due to a change in the Alcohol Act, something else, or whether it is random variation,” says THL research professor. Pia Mäkelä.

According to STM, alcohol consumption and harm increased many times over in Finland from the 1960s to the early 2000s. The turn for the better took place after 2007 with repeated increases in the alcohol tax.

In the ten years that followed, consumption fell by nearly 20 percent and alcohol mortality by nearly a third until development came to a halt after 2017. Over the next two years, the number of alcohol-related deaths increased. In 2019, 1,718 Finns died of alcohol. 2020 figures are not yet available.

Finland the goal is to reduce alcohol-related deaths by 1,300 by 2030. Deaths and total consumption will be reduced through taxation and restrictions on alcohol availability and advertising.

Mäkelä says that, in general, the availability of alcohol has an effect on consumption.

“It has been quite firmly verified in Finland and abroad that significant changes in availability have an impact. But how big a change needs to be and in what situations the impact comes out and how other things affect, ”is another matter.

The strategy also mentions the goal of reducing the use of nicotine products. By 2030, less than five percent of the population would be on a daily basis using nicotine.