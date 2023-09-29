Alcohol | The scarcity of money is also visible in Alko – Finns buy these products now

Consumers have started to prefer lighter alcoholic beverages and to pay more attention to the price-quality ratio than before.

29.9. 20:45

Multi has had to change his eating habits due to rising prices caused by inflation. For example, it may be omitted from the shopping list salmon, tenderloins and cheeses.

The increase in prices can be seen in the purchasing behavior of Finns, even when buying alcohol, says Alko’s product communication manager Anri Lindström.

“At the moment, the best-selling product group in the big picture is wines, but this year’s drink selections also reflect wallet-friendly spending. We want a good price-quality ratio.”

Lindström believes that the preference for “wallet-friendly” drinks will continue in the future. According to him, it doesn’t mean giving up the small joys of everyday life, but that you might eat out less so that you can invest more in cooking at home.

“Doing things with your hands has increased in cooking. We have started to ferment, preserve vegetables and bake from sour root.”

According to him, the investment in cooking is also reflected in the drink choices.

“When you’ve put a lot of effort into the food, you also want a good drink on the side. It does not eliminate the fact that we might look at the price and be careful about whether we get value for money.”

In summer Finns’ shopping baskets featured light and refreshing drinks in particular, such as long-time favorites tentacles and ciders, says Lindström.

According to him, the increased domestic tourism was reflected in the fact that there was also a demand especially for light, sustainable and easily recyclable packaged drinks.

However, according to him, it was particularly interesting to follow the growth in popularity of rosé wines and non-alcoholic drinks.

“Sales of non-alcoholic beverages increased by 37 percent. It’s pretty wild. They have become summer favorites and customers consider them good thirst quenchers.”

“ “As consumers, Finns are really curious and open-minded.”

Of the current ones and future trends, Lindström also highlights the appreciation of environmentally friendly packaging and local and small brands.

The cooling weather of autumn also has its own effect on Finns’ drink choices.

“White wines are the most popular wine product group in summer. However, the emphasis on red wine starts to show again when the weather has cooled down, people have started visiting the mushroom forest and the hunting seasons have also started.”

Sales of rosé wines have leveled off again. Although the demand still triples in the summer, the phenomenon is not as strong as before and it is already suitable for year-round use, says Lindström.

“Rose wines are taken a little more seriously these days and are valued more. It is also bought for the dinner table.”

The taxation of alcoholic beverages is changing at the beginning of next year, so that the taxation of some beverages will be reduced and some will increase. It can affect the consumption habits of Finns.

And what alcoholic products do Finns dislike?

The question is difficult for Lindström, because according to him Finns are really curious and open-minded consumers, which is why the selection can be considered wide.

“Sometimes I see products that I wouldn’t buy myself, but I know for sure that there is a buyer or a group that loves that product.”

Finland does not have, for example, the burden of a classic wine region or country, which is why you should only enjoy wines from your own region or get used to only certain types of drinks, Lindström reflects.

“We have the whole world of drinks open to us, and Finns take advantage of it really well.”