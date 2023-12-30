Alcohol | The journalist admitted that he has an alcohol problem – The addiction doctor tells where the limits of problem drinking really go

Journalist Laura Friman said in her column that she has an alcohol problem in a way that many people can relate to. An addiction doctor tells you when you should be concerned about your own alcohol use.

I have has an alcohol problem, admitted the journalist Laura Freeman in the one that sparked the discussion in his column on Thursday.

In his column, Friman says that he drinks a glass of wine or a beer “generally wherever it is socially accepted and encouraged”.

With a drink or two, situations become more fun, and you are less tense, worried and anxious yourself, he justified his choice.

“I'm braver and I can handle people better. I am at the same time a better version of myself, but also less of my real self,” he described.

Addiction medicine specialist doctor Harri Seppälä believes that many middle-aged people identify with Friman's experiences. He works at Terveystalo Public Services.

Alcohol is so strongly connected to social interaction and our culture, explains Seppälä. This is true even in light of the numbers: 90 percent of Finnish adults use alcohol.

According to THL the total consumption of alcoholic beverages in 2022 was 8.9 liters of 100% alcohol per resident over 15 years of age. Total consumption decreased by 1.2 percent compared to 2021.

Whether it's weddings, birthdays, christenings or christenings, there is almost always at least an appetizer, the doctor describes.

The majority use alcohol without any problems. According to Seppälä, this does not mean that there is no reason to stop and think about the relationship with drinking.

“Yes, there are inevitably contradictions associated with alcohol,” he emphasizes.

In other words, it is known that drinking is not good for health. At the same time, however, it acts as a social lubricant, lowers barriers and creates a feeling of togetherness, Seppälä says.

Sometimes a person may tissu out of mere habit. The use of alcohol in certain situations may have “left over”, and the choice has not even been thought about.

No, even if, after drinking, the mind is filled with bitterness and regret for raising the glass again, because it has always been done before.

Especially in those situations, it's important to ask yourself if drinking is still really fun, says Seppälä.

It is clear that with age the tolerance to alcohol also decreases and hangovers get worse. Even a little drinking can make you feel groggy or tired, Seppälä reminds.

“ “The fact is, however, that alcohol as a substance is a depressing nerve agent.”

Freeman's like many people feel that they are a nicer version of themselves, a much better or more interesting person, when they have two or three glasses down, Seppälä describes.

Your self-image can even be in crisis if you no longer enjoy alcohol during social situations. Am I really like this?

“The fact is, however, that alcohol as a substance is a depressing neurotoxin. It hinders the functioning of the brain, but we perceive it as a positive, sought-after effect,” says Seppälä.

The question of when use is problematic is not a one-off. The matter can be looked at from several different perspectives.

Does alcohol play too big a role in the opinion of the person himself, his family or, for example, a group of friends? The concerns of those close to you are always worth listening to, but your own experiences should not be underestimated either.

Blacksmith sometimes there may also be a need to test one's own relationship with alcohol. To decide not to drink for, say, a year or a half.

This can reveal whether there is a problem with drinking or whether it is more a matter of habituation.

“If you feel anxious that some social situations will become boring or unpleasant without alcohol, it's good to think about what you drink,” he says.

There is still no need to engage in problematization or puritanical denial, the doctor continues. At best, there are also positive things associated with the use of alcohol, as long as the balance is maintained, he reminds.

“If drinking is moderate and occasional and does not cause difficulties for yourself or others, there is no reason to beat yourself up too much.”