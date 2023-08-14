Monday, August 14, 2023
Alcohol | The father of the family Riku Laine was a “normal boring alcoholic” – Then there was a turning point on the terrace of Paratiisi Pub

August 14, 2023
Riku Laine’s sobriety marked five years this summer. After giving up alcohol, she has recreated her skin and found colors for parenthood.

Turengian Riku Laine was playing with her child when she got a strange feeling. Then she started crying.

“I realized later that it was a feeling of happiness. I hadn’t felt it concretely in years. All emotions had been artificial. When a kiss is born, of course we smile, but this was a genuine feeling.”

