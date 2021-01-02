Alcohol The coronary crisis may also polarize alcohol use, new research and findings from A-clinics say

Total consumption is still declining, but consumption is increasing for problem users and decreasing for moderate users. The researcher and the CEO of A-clinic want employers to be active and municipalities to save on substance abuse services from surgery.

Coronavirus epidemic has led to increased alcohol consumption in some Finns. Problem drinkers in particular, as well as those at risk of alcohol abuse, have drunk more as a result of the epidemic.

However, despite the exceptional year, total alcohol consumption has continued to decline. The reason is moderate users who have drunk even less.

Alcohol is therefore no exception in a development where the crisis is exacerbating the problems, especially of those who had symptoms even before the epidemic.

This has been observed, for example, by A-klinikka oy, which provides substance abuse services, and the National Institute for Health and Welfare.

Those who have increased their drinks due to the epidemic also include employed people, whose situation is shed light on a recent study by the University of Tampere.

Research there was no major change in the use of alcohol as a whole. Much has used alcohol during the corona epidemic as before. The share of risk users also remained the same.

However, in about a quarter of the employed, use increased and in more than a quarter it decreased, says the professor of social psychology who led the research. Atte Oksanen.

There has been a change within different user groups. More than half of those who increased their consumption were at-risk drinkers, and their use and volume have increased, especially in the autumn. At the same time, fewer drinkers have drunk less than usual.

“It seems that for moderate users, drinking has decreased. When different social situations have decreased, so does drinking. ”

A study by the University of Tampere has monitored the well-being of Finnish employees and the risky use of alcohol both before the corona crisis in 2019 and during the epidemic. The monitoring was carried out every six months in the spring and autumn.

Spring in the data, their alcohol consumption was increased especially by those employees who already had stress factors, such as mental stress or experience of being a victim of workplace bullying.

In the spring, consumption was more likely to be increased by those under 30 years of age than other age groups. It is not known why it was the young people who added more of their drinks in the spring.

“It may be related to the exceptional nature of the spring situation and the fact that young employees are less likely to be in positions of responsibility,” says Oksanen.

Age was not a significant factor when looking at changes in alcohol use towards the end of the year.

A-clinic services have been particularly burdensome, for example, for child protection units and abortion services.

In the epidemic year, services were particularly busy from late spring to early summer and during the rest of the year from early autumn. However, there are many regional and service-specific differences in the situation. However, the exacerbation of alcohol problems has been noticeable.

“From our point of view, the need for help has clearly increased and continues to grow,” says the CEO and Medical Director of A-Clinic. Kaarlo Simojoki.

The increased need of employees for support due to problem alcohol use has been observed in the new private unit of A-clinics, as well as in the growth of self-payments in online services.

In addition to filled units and more contacts, the situation is reflected in poorer customers.

Atte Oksanen thinks, on the basis of a study by the University of Tampere, that the protracted crisis had tired many by the summer and autumn.

“Some may be better used to the situation. Our monitoring clearly shows a group of people who reduced their consumption in the spring but increased it by the autumn. ”

According to the study, those who used alcohol more towards the end of the year include, for example, outward-looking people.

“It can be even more challenging for them not to be able to meet other people. The corona crisis is difficult for everyone but affects different people in different ways. ”

Employed differences in different areas have also been reflected in the

“Growth in drinking in the spring was less likely in health care and education. That is understandable, because both sectors were very busy, ”says Oksanen.

In other areas, increased teleworking may have increased alcohol use. This is also highlighted by Simojoki of the A-clinic. Working from home may have complicated everyday routines and otherwise put a strain on employees.

Oksanen also points out that in the autumn, during the milder restrictions, the responsibility for drinking and complying with the restrictions increasingly accumulated for the individual.

“Bars and restaurants have been open, albeit to a limited extent. During the autumn exception, everyone has weighed on whether and where they meet people. ”

The data collected in the autumn of the study also provide an indication that poor compliance with restrictions and alcohol use are linked.

“The higher the alcohol consumption, the less likely it is to have limited its social contacts,” Oksanen says.

Kaarlo Simojoki estimates that the consequences of the corona crisis will be reflected in an escalation of alcohol problems from next spring. The CEO of A-clinic fears that professional help may not be available to those who have increased their consumption.

Of particular concern are small service providers, from whom Simojoki fears that even with few resources, it will go with the economic crisis.

“Municipalities should now not cut off from drug services.”

According to the experience of A-clinics, some municipalities do not have the resources or want to direct everyone who needs help to services. Therefore, the overall need for services may not be outlined.

Time shows whether the polarization trend observed in the research of the University of Tampere continues.

Both Oksanen and Simojoki hope that employers will take a more active role in preventing employees’ problem alcohol use. Employees should be supported so that the support does not feel unnecessary supervision.

The negative effects of alcohol risk consumption will only be visible in the future.

“The effects depend a lot on how quickly you can get back to everyday life,” says Oksanen.

Both also highlight how, for example, the increased alerting capacity of the police is a worrying development. Already before the epidemic, Finns are already exacerbated by alcohol problems.

Oksanen hopes that different preventive measures will be given different attention after the corona crisis.

“After all, it’s a place for reflection: when you get back to normal from the corona, could you think of doing things differently?”