COMO. Fine and license suspended because he tested positive for alcohol even though he was on foot. The protagonist of the story is a 40-year-old from Como who has appealed against a fine, complete with suspension of his license, for driving while intoxicated which was done to him, as explained by his lawyers, while he was on the street and not in the car.

The news went viral after a video, with hundreds of thousands of views, shared on Instagram by the lawyer Ivano Chiesa who, together with his colleague Gianmaria Fusetti, assists the motorist.

Alcohol test on foot, driving license revoked: the lawyer's video



According to what was clarified by the lawyer, the 40-year-old was subjected to the breathalyzer “while he was walking down the street, leaving the restaurant, and was going towards his car”. The suspension of the driving licence, added Chiesa, «involves a series of problems that are no laughing matter» and for this reason an appeal was immediately presented to the justice of the peace of Como, who set a hearing for next Thursday and in the meantime suspended «the provision because he evidently believes – said the defender – that it is founded on nothing”.

Once the young man showed up at the Prefecture in Como, however, continued the lawyer, «they told him 'no, we won't give it to him, because our practice states that if the judge doesn't tell us clearly that we owe it to him give it back immediately, we won't give it to him, he must carry out the clinical examination'”.

At that point, the lawyers had to return to the judge who “had to write in his own hand to restore the license immediately”. In fact, the document states that the judge “orders the immediate return of the driving license to the appellant”. “Lesson for everyone: never bow your head in front of this which is just bullying – concluded the lawyer Chiesa – and insist until they agree with you”.

At the hearing the defense will call to testify a friend who was with the 40-year-old that evening and who was also subjected, according to the defense, to an alcohol test,