Alcohol Survey: One in four Finns estimates that their alcohol consumption decreased during the Korona period

About Finns one in four estimates their alcohol consumption decreased during the coronavirus pandemic. Four percent, on the other hand, estimate that their alcohol consumption has increased during the grace period.

The information is based on a survey commissioned by the Preventive Substance Abuse Workers Association. The survey conducted by Kantar in January was answered by 1,004 people.

Alcohol drinking has decreased in all age groups. It has decreased the most among students and 18-34 year olds. Nearly half of them estimate that their alcohol consumption has decreased.

Alcohol use has increased most commonly among those who reported drinking alcohol at least a couple of times a week.

Those whose alcohol use had increased during the Corona period were more likely to report that loneliness, stress, and anxiety had also increased during the exception period.

“Alcohol the decline in usage is good news and has been affected by the limitations of the Corona period. I hope that reducing the use of alcohol will be a permanent way for many, ”says the Executive Director of EHYT ry Juha Mikkonen.

“On the other hand, the results reinforce the notion that alcohol is an even bigger problem for some people. Those who drink a lot drink more. This is also reflected in increased calls to EHYT’s Substance Counseling. ”

According to Mikkonen, the number of Ehyt ry’s substance abuse counselors has almost doubled last year. Relatives who are concerned about alcohol use are also often contacted.

Majority 60% of respondents said they drank 1-2 servings of alcohol at a time.

Every fifth person drank five servings or more at a time. One in four men did so and about one in ten women. The most common drinking of five or more servings was among employed and students.

Six per cent of Finns have been concerned about their alcohol consumption during the corona year. Most concerned have been those who drink at least five servings of alcohol at a time and those who drink at least a couple of times a week.

Which A fifth said they drink alcohol at least a couple of times a week: less than a third of men and about one in ten women. Five percent of respondents drank alcohol four times a week or more.

The number of uses was at the same level as in the Department of Health and Welfare’s drinking pattern survey in 2016.