Two sisters, 22 and 24 years old, died at dawn on Friday aboard an Audi that collided with a column in a corner of Lanús. They were with three other young people, one of whom recorded a couple of videos minutes before in which he showed the speedometer and how they were drinking alcoholic beverages. Behind this tragedy there is a pattern that is repeated in these cases: high speed, alcohol and, as in 85 percent of road accidents, a man at the wheel.

His father-in-law Sergio thus describes Nicole Ojeda (22), one of the victims: “I had a two-year-old daughter, she worked, she was a girl like any other, happy.” The young woman died before firefighters could remove her from the back of the car. His sister also died in the crash Agustina Ojeda (24).

“The family is desolate,” Sergio told hours later. Clarion and detailed that the girls’ mother was waiting for the results of the Covid tests on the bodies to evaluate if they could watch them. The young women, who had two other brothers, had lost their father six months ago, who worked as a street sweeper for the Municipality of Lanús.

The driver of the Audi lost control of the vehicle, collided with a column and collapsed the marquee of a store. It happened in Viamonte and Rivadavia, Villa Caraza. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

The holiday for the 39th anniversary of the Malvinas War began with the worst news in Villa Caraza, a working-middle-class neighborhood, half an hour from the City of Buenos Aires. Around 3 o’clock the roar of the Audi was heard, crashed into a column at high speed and he demolished the marquee of a commercial premises, on the corner of Rivadavia and Viamonte avenues. The sirens followed.

Firefighters had to cut part of the car to remove the victims. According to police sources, the vehicle was driven by Alberto Weber, 28 years old, who on Friday afternoon remained in the British Hospital in Lanús with serious injuries.

In the Evita de Lanús Hospital, meanwhile, they had been hospitalized Belén Castillo, 19 years old, with multiple injuries and fractures of the pelvis and thorax, and Demian Pedreira, 26, also with multiple trauma.

Pedreira was traveling in the passenger seat and, minutes before the impact, he recorded two videos in which the group is seen singing inside the moving car and With glasses of glass, with what appears to be whiskey. At one point, the driver, Weber, is seen pointing at the speedometer. Both they were detained, accused of the crime of homicide with eventual intent.

“These deaths of the sisters starkly reflect reality: driving alcohol is typically male behavior”, Said the executive director of the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), Pablo Martínez Carignano, consulted by Clarion about what happened.

In Argentina, road accidents represent the leading cause of death in young people between 15 and 34 years old and, according to the ANSV, they are carried out almost four times more by men than by women. “85 percent of road accidents with deaths have male drivers as drivers,” specified Carignano.

The Audi was unrecognizable from the crash. Photo: Capture TV.

On the other hand, statistics show that out of every 100 breathalyzer tests carried out on male drivers, 5 are positive. In the case of women, the percentage drops to 0.7%.

“We ask the girls to dare to say no and that never get in the car of a kid who drank alcohol. We need them to say ‘I drive or we’re not going anywhere’. And we tell men that if they drink and get behind the wheel they have two options: suicide or murder. It’s not fun. In this case they were murderers, ”Carignano sentenced.

The work of the firefighters to remove the car after the fatal crash in Lanús.

An important leg for more women to take the wheel is to face the social stereotypes and gender violence in the street. “In Argentina, 27 percent of driver’s licenses are for women, but most of them have their licenses stored in a drawer,” said Lucila Dietrich, founder of Mujeres al Volante, a community that promotes women in the world of driving. .

Other factors that affect the gender gap include family mandates that make “in families it is seen as obvious that young men must be taught to drive and provide the means, but not women” says Dietrich.

