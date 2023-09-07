Alcohol, smoking and obesity are the deadly combination that has contributed to a huge increase in the number of cancer cases in young people, new research suggests.

Registered cases in people under the age of 50 between 1999 and 2019 increased by 79 percent, according to research by scientists at the University of Edinburgh and Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China.

Factors driving the increase included diets high in red meat and sodium, but alcohol consumption and smoking were identified as the biggest risks. The study did not specify which foods or alcohol were linked to increased cases or dangers, but noted that a high body mass index (BMI) was a “strong risk factor” for early-onset cancer rates.

Some experts have urged caution with these results and suggested that more research will be needed to interpret this study, including lifestyle drivers. Oncologist Ashleigh Hamilton, from the Queen’s University Center for Public Health, Belfast, in Northern Ireland, said: “The findings challenge perceptions of the type of cancer diagnosed in younger age groups.” She said a full understanding of the trends remains “elusive, although lifestyle factors likely contributed and new areas of research are also being explored, such as antibiotic use, air pollution or gut microbes.” .

The Edinburgh and Chinese researchers looked at 29 different cancers in 204 counties and regions, examining new diagnoses, deaths, health consequences and risk factors in people aged 14 to 49. The team found that in 2019 the number of cases for those under 50 years of age was 3.26 million, an increase of 79.1 percent since 1990. Deaths also increased by 27.7.

The researchers explained that while genetics likely played a role, smoking, drinking alcohol, and diets high in meat and salt but low in fruit and milk were the “major risk factors,” along with excess weight loss, lack of exercise, and high blood sugar.

Breast cancer constituted the highest proportion of cases, 13.7 per 100,000 people, while cases of tracheal and prostate cancer increased faster with 2.28 percent and 2.23 per year, respectively. However, early-onset liver cancer cases decreased by 2.88 percent each year. The regions with the highest rates of early-onset cancers were North America, Australasia, and Western Europe.

Responding to the study, Stephen Duffy, leader of the Center for Prevention, Screening and Diagnosis at Queen Mary University of London, said: “These results are interesting, but colleagues will need to spend considerable time and thought in interpreting them. . Since we do not routinely screen women under the age of 50, this is not due to increased diagnostic activity. He also suggests that similar increases over time in that population offered screening are not due to screening alone.

“Overall, there is a lot of interesting data here, but it is complicated, and the cancer prevention and control community will need to take a hard look at it in the coming weeks to consider exactly what it means and what we can do to reverse some of the growing trends. ”

