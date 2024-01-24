Alcohol | Saudi Arabia is planning to open a liquor store for diplomats

Saudi Arabia plans to allow the sale of alcohol to non-Muslim diplomats in the country. The purpose is thus to eradicate the illegal alcohol trade in diplomatic circles.

Alcohol has been illegal in Saudi Arabia since 1952. However, now the country is allowing the sale of alcohol to diplomats in Saudi Arabia who are not Muslim.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter. Both have both seen relevant documents and interviewed sources familiar with the matter.

According to Reuters, diplomats buying alcohol must first register on a phone app and obtain an approval code from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Diplomats must also comply with monthly quotas for their alcohol purchases.

According to news agencies, the alcohol store would be opened in the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Muslim citizens would have no business there.

According to Reuters, so far it is also not clear whether foreign workers in Saudi Arabia who are not Muslims would be allowed to do business in the liquor store. At this point, the talk has apparently only been about diplomats.

Alcohol banned in Saudi Arabia in the early 1950s after King Abdulaziz's two sons got themselves drunk and shot dead a British diplomat.

According to current Saudi law, consumption or possession of alcohol can result in fines, imprisonment, public flogging or, in the case of foreigners, deportation.

By allowing the sale of alcohol, the Saudi government is trying to eradicate the illegal alcohol trade in diplomatic circles. It is probably partly also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman efforts to modernize the country.

MTV told the former ambassador of Finland to Saudi Arabia last September Antti Rytövuoren received a warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland because he repeatedly served alcohol while acting as ambassador in Riyadh in 2018–2022.

According to Rytövuori, it was about alcohol packages passed on to friends or given as gifts, practically boxes of several bottles of wine or whiskey.