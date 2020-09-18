The Estonian authorities will temporarily restrict the sale of alcohol at night from midnight on August 26, reports September 18 Interfax with reference to the press service of the country’s government.

“The nightly ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect from 00:00 to 10:00 in all places where alcohol is sold for consumption on the spot, such as bars, nightclubs, restaurants, theater buffets and hotels,” – said in a statement.

It is noted that the initiative is due to the fact that all conditions are created at parties for the transmission of COVID-19. Thus, outbreaks of disease in the country were recorded in the bars of Tartu County and in the north-east of the country.

According to the Health Department, in September the incidence of coronavirus in Estonia was 25.36 per 100 thousand population. For comparison, at the beginning of August this figure was 4.4, and in the middle of the month – 8.4.

The restriction will be valid until October 24 inclusive. At the same time, the government will consider the issue of extending this measure a week before this date.

According to Worldometer as of 18 September, 2,200 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Estonia. 63 people died, 1.9 thousand patients recovered.