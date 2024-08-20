Smirnov: Sale of alcohol banned in Kurchatovsky district of Kursk region

A ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages is being introduced in the city of Kurchatov and in the Kurchatovsky district of the Kursk region. This was reported in its Telegram-channel, the acting governor of the region, Alexey Smirnov, reported.

“The operational headquarters has decided to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages from 17:00 in the Kurchatovsky District and the city of Kurchatov. The restriction on retail sales will be introduced from August 21,” the head of the region wrote, adding that the ban does not apply to catering establishments.

He recalled that a ban on alcohol sales had previously been introduced in the city of Lgov and in several districts of the Kursk region. Smirnov emphasized that this ban was introduced to ensure order due to the counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime in the region.

Earlier it was reported that the UN continues to monitor with concern the situation with the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukraine) on the Kursk region. According to the official representative of the head of the world organization Stephane Dujarric, the situation of the civilian population in the region is a cause for concern.