From: Sandra Kathe

Not all Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war die in combat. British intelligence reports.

Kiev/Moscow – The Ukrainian general staff reports daily about high casualties on the Russian side in the Ukraine war. Now intelligence information suggests that a significant portion of Russian war deaths may be due to the effects of alcohol. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense in its daily situation report on Sunday (April 2). on twitter. It cites a Russian Telegram channel as the source.

In the report, the British authority says that up to 200,000 Russian armed forces have died since February 2022. The Ukrainian general staff reported 174,550 Russian soldiers killed since the war began on Sunday morning.

However, a “substantial minority” of these dead soldiers may not have died in combat. According to British information, a Russian Telegram channel reported on March 27 that alcohol was involved in an “extremely high” number of deaths, but also in criminal offenses and other incidents.

Again and again, volunteers in Ukraine salvage the remains of Russian soldiers. But a not inconsiderable number of them did not die in combat at all. (Archive photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Fallen Russian soldiers in Ukraine: Strongly differing information from both sides

The British authorities report explains that alcohol abuse is not only quite widespread in civil society in Russia, but also in the ranks of the military. As a result, the Russian armed forces would condone alcohol consumption, while Russian military commanders may consider it “particularly detrimental to the effectiveness of combat operations.”

Other major causes of non-combat casualties may also have included poor weapon training, traffic accidents, and climatic injuries such as hypothermia.

These reports cannot be officially confirmed. In the fall, when Ukraine reported almost 100,000 enemy soldiers dead, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke of just over 5,000 Russians killed in the war against Ukraine. Numerous sources contradict this figure.

Drunk in the war: Ukrainian politician speaks of “mass” alcohol consumption

The fact that Russian soldiers in Ukraine often drink alcohol has repeatedly been a topic in various media in recent months. The US newspaper reported Newsweek Last November, numerous Russian soldiers showed signs of panic and self-harm and, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, “drank alcohol on a massive scale”. The news agency AP quoted a Russian soldier in February who told his wife in a wiretapped call that he drinks alcohol because “it makes killing civilians easier.”

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the other main causes of non-combat casualties included poor weapon training, traffic accidents and weather-related deaths, such as from freezing.

Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense has published daily reports on the course of the war, often referring to intelligence information. Russia denies the reports and accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign. (saka with dpa)