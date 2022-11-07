Alcohol | Monitoring of alcohol ordered online began: “We are prepared to store up to 400,000 liters”

The intensive supervision of the Customs and Tax Administration started at the beginning of the month. The purpose of the control is to get the excise taxes to Finland.

Customs according to observations, there has been slightly less alcohol bought from foreign online stores in circulation in November than usual, says the director of the control department Sami Rakshit From customs.

“It’s a general feeling, not based on a large sample,” says Rakshit.

The order may have been weakened by the intensified tax control of the Customs and Revenue Administration at the beginning of the month, which aims to get the excise taxes to Finland. Due to power monitoring, some orders stop at Customs.

Since the power monitoring has only lasted a week, exact figures on the number of suspended orders cannot yet be given. Likewise, the types and number of liters of alcoholic beverages caught by Customs will only become clear later.

Stopped orders are checked to see if advance notification has been made and the required fees have been paid. If the taxes have not been paid, the Tax Administration makes a takeover decision.

“We have prepared to store up to 400,000 liters,” says Rakshit.

Alcohol transport will be stopped in the ports of Helsinki, Hanko and Turku. The control is aimed at commercial traffic and not at passenger traffic. Truck loads are often the subject of investigations.

Rakshit points out that customs control is limited based on target selection and risk analysis, which means that by no means all alcohol orders are systematically investigated.

“I want to emphasize that we have our way of finding out whether the alcohol comes in violation of the regulations or in accordance with the regulations. We do not stop such orders for which advance notification has been made and taxes have been paid.”

If taxes have not been paid, they can fall to either the seller or the buyer. The taxpayer is the one who arranged the transport.

If the taxable person is the buyer, the order is not stored at Customs, but after the settlement, the order goes to the buyer. A tax decision will follow.

If the taxable person is a seller, the alcohol order was left waiting for the taxes to be paid in the warehouse of the Customs port. From the buyer’s point of view, it is unfortunate that, for example, the Latvian alcohol Nettikauppa is probably not very eager to pay taxes. If taxes are not paid, Customs has the right to dispose of the products.

It can be clearly concluded that the interest of the Customs is directed more towards the sellers. Which types of orders have been received more in power monitoring so far?

“It varies a lot, you can’t say unequivocally whether it’s distance selling or distance buying. This will be explained in more detail with regard to transport. It clearly seems that there is a desire to cover up what kind of trading is involved.”

However, Customs does not open the matter in more detail at this stage.