Alcohol | Many are now going dripless, but it is not the best option for everyone

If you just make it through a non-stop January, it may not be useful in the long run. The drug addiction specialist names three groups of people who should still consider getting sober.

At the beginning of the year, many people reduce their alcohol consumption. As many as 17 percent of Finns who drink alcohol spent January without a drop in 2021.

Katarina Malmberg HS

10:30 am

The year changed, so it's time to close the lid for a while, tens of thousands of Finns are thinking about the moment.

January without drops is an old phenomenon, but in the light of the statistics, it could be called a trend.

As many as 17 percent of Finns who drink alcohol spent January without a drop in 2021, says, among other things A survey commissioned by the Association for Substance Abuse Prevention (EHYT)..