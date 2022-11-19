Driving after excessive use of spirits it can be very dangerous, as well as illegal. However, many motorists do not care about it, and decide to get behind the wheel of their car even when their psycho-physical conditions are far from optimal. And we often read the consequences in the newspapers or hear them on television: accidents, sometimes fatal and sometimes fortunately not, caused by drunk driving. To make this happen again in the future, or in any case to make it happen less and less, comes into play”alcohol lock“.

This is a pilot project developed by the Ania Foundation and implemented in collaboration with Etsc, an independent organization based in Brussels which works to reduce road accidents in Europe, and consists of a breathalyzer connected to the engine ignition control unit, which prevents it from starting if the level of alcohol present in the air blown by the driver or recorded by a special scent installed in the passenger compartment exceeds the level set by the Highway Code. “The success has been such that the legislators of some European countries have decided to use the engine blocking systems as an alternative sanction to the withdrawal of the driving license – commented Antonio Avenoso, executive director of Etsc – A measure which, combined with treatment services for those with addiction problems, aims at recovering a normal condition. Often the sanction is not decisive. There are many cases of people whose driving license has been withdrawn and they have returned to driving, often causing accidents precisely because of their impaired condition due to alcohol”.

As highlighted by today’s edition of Repubblica, the ETSC has also made a proposal to the Italian legislator to introduce the tool within our Highway Code. All on the eve of the “World Day in Memory of Road Victims”, introduced by the UN in 2005 and scheduled for every third Sunday of November, which represents a moment of remembrance and reflection dedicated to victims of road accidents and their families.