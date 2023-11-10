Highway Code, Salvini presents the alcohol lock: what it is and how the new measure works

Guest at the inaugural event of Eicmathe international two-wheel exhibition at the Milan Rho Fair, Matteo Salvini presented the new system “alcohol-lock”, designed to prevent the car engine from starting if the driver has an alcohol level above the permitted limit.

“For repeat offenders, things will change,” announced the Minister of Transport. Following the model of some European countries,” he explained, “we plan to install the system on board vehicles of alcohol-lock which prevents the engine from starting. Therefore: first sanction withdrawal of the driving license for a limited period; second sanction withdrawal for 30 years and installation of the alcohol lock”.

Alcohol lock is coming

But what is alcohol lock and how does it work? In practice, it would be nothing more than a mobile breathalyzer connected to the car’s starting system. The driver is responsible for blowing into a mouthpiece before starting the vehicle.

If the blood alcohol level is higher than the limit permitted by law, the system blocks the engine from starting and records the infringement. With the new Traffic Lawsas he writes Red shrimpwhich should be approved by the end of the year, will be mandatory for repeat drivers who will therefore have to have it installed on their vehicle at their own expense and repeat the operation of blowing into it every time the engine is started.

