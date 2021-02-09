Regardless of what fate may bring to Donald Trump in his historic second impeachment trial this week, the odds are very much in favor of acquittal of the former US president.

Since the founding of the United States, Congress has indicted 20 people, including Trump and two other presidents, but eight judges are the only ones officials who have been impeached and removed from office.

These are some prominent cases:

US Congressman Alcee Hastings has had the unique experience of having been indicted and of having voted in the United States Congress to impute another official.

Hastings was a Miami judge until 1989, when the Senate declared him Guilty of conspiring to obtain a bribe of $ 150,000 of two defendants allegedly linked to the mafia seeking a lighter sentence.

But Hastings’s conviction, which he fiercely contested, did not disqualify him from running for Congress to represent a Florida district.

He was elected in 1992, and the 84-year-old Democrat is reportedly now the oldest member of Florida’s delegation of representatives in the Lower House.

His experience does not seem to have made him more compassionate toward Trump.Hastings voted twice to impeach the Republican tycoon.

Despite being convicted of tax evasion in 1984 and sentenced to two years behind bars, Judge Harry Claiborne He refused to resign his position and was still receiving $ 78,700 a year in government salary when he appeared in prison.

“This put the United States Congress in a difficult position,” according to the Senate website, which added that Claiborne He was charged, convicted, and removed from office in 1986.

However, it was by no means the end of the decades-long legal career for Claiborne, who reportedly worked for Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and even mobster Bugsy Siegel.

The Nevada Supreme Court, where Claiborne had practiced law for decades, ruled in 1987 that he could work as an attorney in the state.

In the 1980s, Judge Walter Nixon got hold of some valuable oil well leases after the son of a wealthy businessman was arrested for a load of nearly a ton of marijuana in Mississippi.

Nixon allegedly intervened with prosecutors to have the case dismissed and thus help his friend, the businessman.

After being convicted of perjury and sentenced to prison, Nixon was indicted by the Senate and expelled from the bar in 1989.

But Nixon, who protested his innocence, took his case to the Supreme Court stating that he had been improperly tried in the Senate. The judges were unfazed and said the Constitution prevented them from reviewing political trials.

Corruption and lies are frowned upon among judicial officials, but blasphemy and alcohol too.

In 1804, Judge John Pickering was removed from office for drinking on the job and for “shameful … and degrading behavior for the honor of the United States. “

His imputation, vividly written, expressed it this way: “In a state of total intoxication, produced by the free and intemperate consumption of intoxicating liquors; he invoked at that moment and frequently there, in the most profane and indecent way, the name of Being Supreme, to the bad example of all good citizens of the United States. “

Source: AFP

PB