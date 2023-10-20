Home page World

From: Aranza Maier

Split

Addiction experts have found that every drop of alcohol in the body is too much and are now adjusting the recommendation.

It should be clear to everyone by now that alcohol is bad for our health – and yet this drug is as normal as anything else in our society. And especially when If you grow up in a village, the beer bottle is practically handed to you in your cradle.

We should all be aware that this is anything but normal and, according to addiction experts, it is best to give up completely Avoid alcohol. Even minimal amounts of alcohol damage our bodies, so every sip of alcohol is actually one too many – regardless of whether it’s a beer or a glass of wine.

If you ever think about taking a little break from alcohol, we have a few things for you as a little motivation (or maybe the exact opposite?) that are not nice to drink anyway. Because hops and malt are already lost in the following 13 things, it’s worth taking a dry look.

1. Your tax return (well, missed the deadline?)

Nobody wants to do a tax return, right? © Panthermedia/IMAGO

2. Lying flat in bed again thanks to the next autumn Corona wave.

The next corona flu wave is coming… definitely © Cavan Images/IMAGO

3. Alice Weidel’s statements

Alice Weidel © Emmanuele Contini/ZUMA Press/IMAGO

What do we mean? Lost statements like Alice Weidel’s “I’m not queer”.

4. Rising and Falling and Rising and Falling Prices:

5. The acting skills in “Berlin Day and Night”.

The cast of “Berlin Day and Night” © Coldrey/IMAGO

6. The fat hangover after three or four glasses of mulled wine too much.

Mulled wine hungerover pre-programmed © Science Photo Library/IMAGO

7. The frustration when you see that your favorite kebab now costs almost eight euros.

Stop kebab inflation! © CHROMORANGE/IMAGO

8. The next Disney remake in the cinema that is just crap.

9. The fact that summer is over.

Winter is coming © Pond5 Images/IMAGO

10. Your hairstyle if you cut your own bangs.

Better leave the scissors behind © YAY Images/IMAGO

11. Tino Chrupalla’s statements:

AfD politician Chrupalla © CHROMORANGE/IMAGO

12. If you don’t get the third free Amazon Prime subscription because you have already specified too many fake emails.

13. A completely trashed children’s room just before bedtime.

Welcome to Chaos © Pond5 Images/IMAGO

Can you think of any more things for which alcohol is no longer a solution? Write it to us in the comments!

And if you do drink a glass every now and then, tell us about it Quiz your taste in alcohol and we’ll assign you to a Hogwarts house!