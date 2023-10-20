Addiction experts have found that every drop of alcohol in the body is too much and are now adjusting the recommendation.
It should be clear to everyone by now that alcohol is bad for our health – and yet this drug is as normal as anything else in our society. And especially when If you grow up in a village, the beer bottle is practically handed to you in your cradle.
We should all be aware that this is anything but normal and, according to addiction experts, it is best to give up completely Avoid alcohol. Even minimal amounts of alcohol damage our bodies, so every sip of alcohol is actually one too many – regardless of whether it’s a beer or a glass of wine.
If you ever think about taking a little break from alcohol, we have a few things for you as a little motivation (or maybe the exact opposite?) that are not nice to drink anyway. Because hops and malt are already lost in the following 13 things, it’s worth taking a dry look.
1. Your tax return (well, missed the deadline?)
2. Lying flat in bed again thanks to the next autumn Corona wave.
3. Alice Weidel’s statements
What do we mean? Lost statements like Alice Weidel’s “I’m not queer”.
4. Rising and Falling and Rising and Falling Prices:
5. The acting skills in “Berlin Day and Night”.
6. The fat hangover after three or four glasses of mulled wine too much.
7. The frustration when you see that your favorite kebab now costs almost eight euros.
8. The next Disney remake in the cinema that is just crap.
9. The fact that summer is over.
10. Your hairstyle if you cut your own bangs.
11. Tino Chrupalla’s statements:
12. If you don’t get the third free Amazon Prime subscription because you have already specified too many fake emails.
13. A completely trashed children’s room just before bedtime.
