New driver’s license – high administrative burden

Those affected often underestimated the effort involved in regaining a driver’s license, says the ADAC expert. The authorities often demanded medical or psychological statements that cannot be obtained overnight. “You should therefore submit the application at least two months before the blocking period expires,” says Alfred Ossendorf.

Anyone who is withdrawn from circulation with a blood alcohol level of 1.6 or more cannot avoid a medical-psychological examination (also known as an idiot test) to assess whether they are fit to drive. “Anyone who can still drive reasonably well at 1.6 per thousand can only do so if they consume alcohol permanently,” says Ossendorf. In the case of repetition, with such blood alcohol levels it could be difficult to get the driving license back at all. The advice of the expert: “Hands off the alcohol.” With the second beer at the latest, things can get tricky.

Zero alcohol: No alcohol for novice drivers

In general, the 0.0 per mil value applies up to the 21st birthday and for all novice drivers during the two-year trial period. “At a level of up to 0.5 per mille, there is a risk of an administrative offense proceeding with one point in Flensburg and a fine of at least 250 euros,” said Alfred Ossendorf. The trial period is extended from two to four years at the same time. “And you are invited to a seminar,” says the ADAC expert. This is a kind of retraining in the driving school, which also has to be paid for by the offender. From a blood alcohol concentration of 0.5 per mille a fine of 500 euros, two points in Flensburg and a one-month driving ban can be expected.

In the event of an accident under the influence of alcohol, there is a risk of trouble with insurance

“There are insurance companies that assume grossly negligent behavior in the event of an accident under the influence of alcohol,” says Alfred Ossendorf. The insurance companies always paid for foreign accident participants. “But they can claim recourse from the polluters under liability law in the range of 5,000 euros.” With fully comprehensive insurance, it is possible that the insurance company takes over the settlement of claims on the part of the injured party, but the polluter remains completely seated on his own damage.

Cyclists have to worry about the “rag” from 1.6 per thousand

Cyclists should also be careful with alcoholic beverages. Cyclists from 1.6 per mille are treated in the same way as motorists with 1.1 per mille in their blood, says Alfred Ossendorf: “This is the area of ​​absolute driving inability.” Points in Flensburg and – if available – may even have to surrender the driver’s license for nine to twelve months. Here, too, the following applies: To regain your driving license, you have to overcome a number of bureaucratic hurdles.

Alcohol: what applies to pedelecs, e-bikes and e-scooters?

Pedelecs, i.e. bicycles with motor assistance up to 25 kilometers per hour, are legally classified as bicycles after a court decision. “Because when I stop trampling, I have no more performance,” says Alfred Ossendorf. The same alcohol regulations apply here as for cyclists. The situation is different with e-bikes that also ride without pedal assistance.

Formally, they are classified as motor vehicles, so the same rules apply as for drivers. This also applies to e-scooters. You do not need a driver’s license for these motorized scooters, but under certain circumstances the driver’s license is gone for a long time. “There are many people who think they can easily take the e-scooter home after visiting the pub,” says Alfred Ossendorf: “They have often experienced their blue miracle.”