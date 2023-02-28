JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee — On a quiet street corner, a sign marks the birthplace of a beverage giant: here, in 1954, the Tri-City Beverage Corporation bottled its first case of Mountain Dew.

Its inventors used it as a mixer with bourbon. “Mountain dew” is a nickname for alcohol made with stills. Labels on the first bottles of the soda promised that it was “specially blended in the traditional highlander style.”

PepsiCo bought the company in 1964 and ended up building a global youth-oriented brand, championed by extreme sports athletes, leaving behind the drink’s Appalachian roots. In a way, Mountain Dew came full circle last year when PepsiCo shifted the brand to a new spirit: Hard Mountain Dew.

Its alcoholic content is “exactly what Mountain Dew is all about,” said Charles Gordon Jr., owner of Tri-City Beverage.

Hard Mtn Dew reflects a major shift in the alcohol industry, which for the past century has primarily produced beverages categorized as beer, wine, or spirits. A fourth category of ready-to-drink beverages has emerged—hard seltzers, or carbonated water with alcohol, and other flavored malt beverages and canned cocktails. Although these products differ in ingredients and in the way the alcohol is processed, they are all generally flavored and packaged for casual consumption.

“It’s only been in the last three or four years that it’s become a major category,” said Nadine Sarwat, an analyst at Bernstein Research. In a major twist, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have launched alcoholic products in the US market. And in February, Monster Beverage, a maker of energy drinks, began unveiling its first line of spirits called The Beast Unleashed.

But as alcohol-related deaths set records in the United States, regulators and public health experts express concern that new beverages may alter the way people drink alcohol. Some also expressed concern that the new products could reverse the long-term decline in youth alcohol use.

The popular practice of avoiding calories and carbohydrates has years of reducing beer’s market share, said Bonnie Herzog, a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

At the same time, liquor companies are fighting to win back those under 30, who consume less alcohol than generations before that age. And the coronavirus pandemic has turbocharged sales of portable products as consumers searched for beverages they could take at home.

Hard Mtn Dew exemplifies these trends. Does not contain sugar or caffeine, and take advantage of the bond of consumers with a brand they have known for years. Although the new product contains 5 percent alcohol by volume, a 710-milliliter can contains the equivalent of two standard drinks.

In 2018, Coca-Cola entered the market when it introduced Lemon-Dou in Japan, the first alcoholic beverage among its brands since the 1980s. In 2020, the company partnered with Molson Coors Beverage Company to make Topo Chico. Hard Seltzer, and last year, Coca-Cola signed deals to produce Fresca Mixed cocktails, Simply Spiked Lemonade and a canned Jack & Coke.

In a February 14 earnings call, James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s chief executive, cited his “early experiments with alcohol” as Jack & Coke as a way for the company to be “a comprehensive beverage company—everywhere.” ”.

By: TED ALCORN