Alcohol | “Getting drunk is not a warning sign in itself” – Experts tell when the alarm bells should ring

July it is customary to have a quiet time in many workplaces, when many Finns spend their summer vacation. That’s what it is too Katariina Järvilahten and Petteri Salon at workplaces.

But when July turns into August and the summer holiday season ends, the number of customers in Järvilahti and Salo spikes.

Järvilahti is a doctor with a special qualification in substance abuse medicine at Harju health, which is a joint venture between Mehiläinen and Päijät-Häme welfare regions. Salo, on the other hand, works as a substance abuse doctor at the substance abuse psychiatry polyclinic of the Päijät-Häme welfare area. Their job is to help people struggling with substances, including alcohol.

The problem of a typical substance abuse emergency client in August is that it is not possible to return to work after the vacation.

“The summer rash stays on, and you can’t get rid of it on your own,” says Salo.

The peak in August is typically made up of working-age men who do well in work life and do not have major problems with alcohol. They are used to drinking large amounts, but work has kept the use in check. Thus, they are not normally clients of the substance abuse emergency room.

According to Salo, customers’ withdrawal symptoms are usually treated for a couple of days. Then they go back to work and everything works fine until the next holiday.

“With such people, the use remains under control outside of vacations to such an extent that everyday life runs smoothly. A long uniform holiday period causes the use to become a problem,” says Järvilahti.

“ If you use alcohol several times during the summer vacation, it does not necessarily directly mean that the use is harmful.

General instruction for alcohol consumption is that the limit of harmful consumption for working-age men is 24 portions per week. For women, the amount is 16 servings per week.

However, the amounts are indicative, Salo reminds. Each individual has their own limits, which are already defined by biological factors such as age and body structure, as well as diseases such as diabetes.

If the amounts of use constantly break the limits of harmful consumption, the use can be found to be statistically harmful, says Salo.

The key word is constantly. If you use alcohol several times during the summer vacation, it does not necessarily directly mean that the use is harmful.

“Getting drunk is not a warning sign in itself. But that is if you do it several times a week. Regularity is a harbinger of possible problems,” says Salo.

However, these are also individual matters. Although there is usually no reason to worry about occasional heavy alcohol consumption, for someone even one time that gets out of hand can be a place for intervention.

According to Järvilahti, in summer use, alarm bells should start ringing if you constantly think about alcohol. The place to report is if the holiday feels worse without alcohol or the day is ruined because Alko is closed.

“A common warning sign is that you drink despite the fact that alcohol has caused some harm. That is, even if you realize that drinking is not sensible, you still cannot stop,” says Järvilahti.

“ Alcohol harm is not a black and white either-or issue.

Salo and Järvilahti remind us that alcohol harms are not black and white either-or issues. They are a continuum, and only the last segment has a dependency. Before that, there is, among other things, moderate use of alcohol, more abundant use and risky consumption.

After that comes harmful consumption, which, as the name suggests, indicates that alcohol has caused either medical or social harm. These include, for example, forgetting to take your medicine due to alcohol or being late for work.

“Not all customers who come to us after the holidays may receive a diagnosis of alcohol addiction. There is no need to develop an addiction, that the use is harmful and that the use requires help,” says Järvilahti.

Salo says that often the clients of the addiction clinic underestimate their own alcohol consumption.

“The most common answer is two sauna drinks, even though a person may have drunk a hundred drinks a week,” says Salo.

That’s why he often asks his patients how much alcohol they buy. According to him, it is easier to monitor consumption by buying beer pallets or wine bottles.

“ For many customers, one visit to the professional’s reception is enough, and new appointments are not needed.

Although alcohol consumption is monitored using alcohol doses, according to Järvilahti and Salo, own feelings serve as a good everyday measure: If your own alcohol consumption worries you, you should seek professional help, no matter what the dose amounts are.

Järvilahti and Salo emphasize that no one in the emergency room should hear that he has arrived for nothing.

They also encourage you to apply for help as early as possible. Järvilahti says that for many customers, one visit to a professional’s reception is enough, and new appointments are not needed.

Above all, Järvilahti and Salo underline that there is no reason to be ashamed of seeking treatment. At the reception, patients are helped, not judged.

“If the use of intoxicants bothers you, feel free to contact the intoxicants services. They are paid for with taxes and exist precisely for people to use them,” says Salo.

With the help of the test below, you can see how your own summer alcohol consumption affects you. The test is based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Audit test, which was developed to define substance abuse disorders. The results are indicative.

Adjustment 30.7. 1:06 p.m.: The article previously talked about the Päijät-Häme welfare municipality association. Its operation ceased due to social security reform at the turn of the year, and the operation was replaced by the Päijät-Häme welfare area.