A study on the consumption of alcohol conducted by researchers at the VA Connecticut Healthcare Center/Yale reveals that ancestors around the world possess a shared genetic architecture for problematic alcohol use (PAU), the excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, accompanied by harmful consequences.

The results of research were published in Nature Medicine.

Excessive alcohol consumption: here are the reasons

The research findings could help scientists understand the genetic basis of excessive alcohol consumption, a major cause of health problems in many age groups. It is a leading cause of death among those affected.

This study is the largest so far conducted on excessive alcohol consumption: it has identified many new risk genes and discovered a large amount of new biological elements. With a better understanding of the biology of PAU, scientists will have new possibilities in developing treatments.

Hang Zhou, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychiatry and of biomedical informatics and data science at Yale School of Medicine and VA Connecticut, and first author of the study, said: “Research with the primary goal of understanding the The molecular mechanism underlying PAU and the identification of genetic targets for potential pharmacological studies is extremely important for future treatments and could help mitigate the consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.”

The researchers studied more than 1 million people with excessive alcohol use and included as many genetic ancestral groups as possible, including people with European, African, Latin American, East Asian, and South Asian ancestry.

Compared to previous research, this work expanded the findings and demonstrated that the genetic architecture of PAU is substantially shared among these populations. There are genetic differences in different populations for UAP, but the similarities are greater. Cross-ancestor information has allowed researchers to improve the power of gene discovery.

“By taking advantage of multi-ancestry information, we identified 110 genetic regions and achieved better mapping of potential causal variants in each region,” Zhou said.

The researchers also used various methods to prioritize multiple genes with converging evidence linking the association of excessive alcohol consumption with brain biology through gene expression (transcriptional-level association study in 13 brain tissues) and l analysis of chromatin interaction in the brain. This work will provide valuable resources and targets for future functional analyzes and drug development.

Joel Gelernter, MD, Foundations Fund professor of psychiatry and professor of genetics and neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine and VA Connecticut, was the senior author of the study.

“One of the most important products of this research is the information it provides about genome-wide PAU risk,” Gelernter said. “The resulting data allowed us to better understand the biology of excessive alcohol consumption, suggesting some already approved drugs that could become tools for treating PAU in the future, with further research. The data we have produced will be shared with the research community, and this will help a lot in future research by other scientists.”

Drug rescheduling analyzes identified several existing medications as potential treatments for excessive alcohol consumption, described in the published article.

One of the outcomes of this study is genome-wide association data, and this type of information can be used to calculate “polygenic risk scores,” or PRS, which can be used to estimate an individual's genetic risk for PAU .

The researchers emphasized that the calculated PRS is not yet ready for use in the clinic, but they also tested the association of the PRS for UAP with hundreds of medical traits in multiple biobanks including the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Biobank, the BioMe of Mount Sinai, Mass General Brigham Biobank and Penn Medicine Biobank. This analysis identified genetic correlations between PAU and many other mental and neurological disorders.