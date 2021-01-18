Donald Trump lives his last days in the White House more alone than ever. Furious with the Republicans who have abandoned him, hurt with the advisers who do not defend him as he would like and expelled from the social networks that have given him so much satisfaction.

Inciting his people to take the Capitol has earned him all that and also a second impeachment, but, as far as we know, he still doesn’t spend his nights talking to the portraits of his predecessors or fantasizing about suicide. I mean, it’s still not as bad as Nixon.

On August 9, 1974, a smiling Richard Nixon He crossed the White House lawn to board the presidential helicopter for the last time. He climbed the ladder and turned to say goodbye to his people, making a gesture of victory with both hands that was a bit pathetic.

That image, however, is much better than the one he had given in the days before his resignation: the spectacle of a drunk, unstable and dangerous president that he had scared even his family and his closest assistants.

Exactly a month before he got on that helicopter, things didn’t look too bad for Nixon. On July 9, a reporter from The New York Times wrote in his diary that the president’s advisers believed “that the impeachment had run out of steam” and that “the crisis was evaporating.”

Richard Nixon’s resignation letter, sent by his secretary of state, Henry Kissinguer.

Turbulent days

They were wrong. Nixon went on vacation for more than two weeks to his mansion facing the Pacific, but the background music for that summer was the broadcast of the sessions of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives, which was investigating your possible impeachment in the Watergate case. On his last day in California, the first indictment was passed: obstruction of justice.

By the time Nixon returned to the White House at 10:00 p.m. on July 28, he probably already sensed that they were going to be his last days in what had been his home for more than four years.

They were also going to be the most turbulent of his presidency: by day he held out. But he spent his nights up drinking whiskey, sheltered in an office with the fireplace burning despite the summer heat.

Sometimes he listened to loud music and sometimes he played over and over the famous Watergate recordings, the tapes that recorded the conversations he had had in his office and that had proven his guilt.

Nixon Vice President Gerald Ford assumed the presidency after the Republican leader resigned. Photo: AFP

The Watergate scandal

It was precisely one of those recordings that gave him the final blow. On August 5, forced by the Supreme Court, the president had to make public the transcript of a conversation with his chief of staff held two years earlier.

In it, Nixon ordered the FBI to stop investigating the nightly raid on the Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate building, where only a few days ago they had detained several people related to the president’s campaign.

Nixon sank. According to the account of one of his sons-in-law, the president spent that night “wandering the corridors, talking to the portraits of previous presidents, giving speeches to the photos that hang on the walls.”

His family was concerned that “he might take his own life”, but his chief of staff went even further: he asked the White House doctors not to give him access to large amounts of medication in case he really tried. In a conversation with him, he told him that the military has “a way of handling problems like that, someone leaves a gun in their drawer. I don’t have a gun ”.

The final moments

On August 7, everyone in the White House is already convinced that the president is going to resign and they are working on the transfer of powers. Only one person has doubts: Richard Nixon. The president wants to give himself one last chance and summons the leaders of his party in Congress to his office.

The meeting lasts about twenty minutes because, in reality, there is little to tell. They explain to Nixon that when impeachment reaches the Senate, he will be convicted and become the first president to be removed from office in US history. Instead, decides to become the first president to resign in US history.

The front pages of the newspapers of August 9, 1974, after the resignation of the presidency of Republican Richard Nixon.

The next step is to let your family know. Nixon had already announced it to him a few days before, but his daughters begged him to rethink it and now he does not want to tell them or does not know how. What he does is send his secretary so that she is the one who gives the news to his wife, his two daughters and their husbands.

When the president meets with all of them a few minutes later in the solarium of the White House, he only says: “We go back to California.” His daughters are crying, and it takes the presidential photographer several attempts to get a few snapshots in which everyone seems to be smiling.

Nixon maintains his composure over dinner with his family, but then leaves to prepare his speech, the message he would deliver the next day on television to inform Americans of his resignation. That is when, settled in a small office, He calls in Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

The collapse



Kissinger has been his great foreign policy strategist, but the two cannot be said to be friends. However, Nixon, who is drinking, confides in him his doubts about his resignation and how the story will remind him. The diplomat tries to comfort his still boss, but Nixon is broken and collapses.

The president, little given to expressing his emotions in front of others, cannot stop crying. It is not explained how “a simple robbery” like the one at Watergate could have ended him. Nixon invites a surprised Kissinger to kneel with him and pray, but after the prayer he starts punching the ground and tearfully asks, “What have I done? What happened?”.

Kissinger is not sure how to get him out of disgust, but finally Nixon stands up, pours himself another drink and the conversation continues in a more relaxed way. The secretary of state does not return to his office until 11 at night, but soon after he receives a call from the president, almost unintelligible because he is already very drunk: “Henry, please, do not tell anyone that I have cried and that I have not been strong ”.

The tape recorder and tapes of President Richard Nixon’s conversations in the Watergate scandal. Photo: AP

That was the most difficult night, but Nixon got over it. He got up the next day at 8:30 a.m. to review his resignation speech and visit the White House hairdresser. I wanted to go on television with my hair cut well. Then he met with the man who was to replace him, Vice President Gerald Ford, and allowed himself to give him some advice.

At noon his decision became public, because his spokesman had announced to journalists that the president would address the nation in the evening. Some joker asked, “Which president, Ford or Nixon?”

Nixon spent the day saying goodbye to people and, 45 seconds after 9 p.m., he appeared on television and told 110 million Americans that the next day he would cease to be their president.

“I’ve never been one to give up. Leaving office before the end of my term goes against my every instinct, but as president I must put America’s interest first, ”he announced.

When the lights went out, he thanked the technicians and was congratulated by Kissinger for a speech “with great dignity.” Then he left with his family.

Nixon didn’t get much sleep on his last night at the White House, but he didn’t have the frights of the last. By seven in the morning he was already in his pajamas eating the last breakfast of his presidency: half a grapefruit and milk with cereals.

After an electoral defeat and two victories, after normalizing relations with China and ending the war in Vietnam, Richard Nixon had only one thing left to do on the morning of August 9, 1974: sign a small note that It said, “Mr. Secretary, I hereby resign as President of the United States.” The only one in all history.

By Carlos Hernández-Echevarría, La Vanguardia

