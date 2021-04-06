Alcohol Criminal investigations into distance selling of alcohol have been closed – the case of the well-known winemaker Juha Berglund is still being investigated

The preliminary investigations originated from Valvira’s request for an investigation.

Criminal investigations concerning the online sale of alcohol to Finns have been discontinued without taking cases to prosecution.

Towards the end of last year, Customs began preliminary investigations into the operations of about ten companies. For four of them, the investigation has been terminated by the decision of the prosecutor on the grounds of, inter alia, minority.

Preliminary investigations into other cases are still ongoing, says the Director of Customs Supervision Hannu Sinkkonen.

The pre-examinations are based on a request for an investigation made by the Social and Health Care Licensing and Supervision Agency (Valvira) about companies last autumn.

One One of the persons under investigation is a well-known Finnish winegrower and entrepreneur in the wine sector Juha Berglund. He is suspected of a felony.

According to HS, the suspicion of a crime concerns the sale of wine to Finland by the French winery Carsin, owned by Berglund and his family. The subject of the investigation has also been the sale of wine to Finland by Berglund’s majority-owned Estonian online store.

The preliminary investigation is still ongoing for Berglund as well.

Valvira wishes to obtain a court ruling on whether foreign companies can sell alcohol to Finns in such a way that the companies are also involved in transport, import and delivery of the product to the buyer in Finland.

According to the authorities and the industry, the relevant legislation is unclear. In Valvira’s request for investigation, mild, basic and serious alcohol offenses have been mentioned as possible criminal offenses.

In its request for an investigation, Valvira states that the Alcohol Act does not contain separate provisions for the sale of alcoholic beverages from abroad to Finland via the Internet, in which the seller participates in arranging transport and paying taxes.

However, according to Valvira’s interpretation, the provisions of the Alcohol Act also apply to the said activity.

Prosecutor has decided, on a proposal from Customs, to terminate the preliminary investigation in respect of three companies registered in Estonia and one in Austria. In addition, the request for an investigation mentioned Finnish companies acting as their tax representatives.

The criminal title of the completed examinations was an alcohol offense.

The investigation of an Austrian and one Estonian company was terminated on a so-called cost basis.

Based on the taxpayer’s information, at least at that stage, the companies had not brokered or sold alcohol to Finland. Further clarifications would have required letters rogatory to be made abroad.

“The cost of further investigation of the case can be considered to be clearly disproportionate to the quality of the case and the sanction that may be expected from it,” the prosecutor wrote in his decisions limiting the pre-trial investigation.

It was decided to close the investigations of two Estonian companies on the grounds of minority.

According to the decision, they have sold only small amounts of alcohol to Finland. The continuation of these examinations would also have required the submission of letters rogatory abroad. If the conduct had been considered a criminal offense, the penalty would have been a maximum fine.

Finland has been monitored by the European Union due to restrictions on distance selling of alcohol.

The Commission has announced the launch of the so-called EU Pilot. It examines whether Finland impedes the free movement of goods by prohibiting the distance sale of alcoholic beverages from other member states.