Alcohol consumption may stem the rise of coronavirus neutralizing antibodies after the booster dose of the vaccine, according to a study by the International University of Health and Welfare of Japan. Antibody levels were, on average, 15% lower. in people who drink alcohol than in those who don’t, the research found.

Led by Professor Retsu Fujita, the first large-scale study in Japan on the impact of alcohol consumption on vaccine effectiveness surveyed nearly 1,000 people at the university, and analyzed the presence of antibodies in their blood, including the levels of neutralizing antibodies that prevent infections.

+ Anvisa revokes authorization for treatment with monoclonal antibodies against covid

The latest comparative survey covered 187 people, ages 21 to 77, who received the primary dose of Covid-19 between March and May 2021 and then the Pfizer booster in December.

In the survey, 102 people acknowledged that they drink alcoholic beverages, 83 people said they do not consume alcohol and two did not respond. The authors did not ask about the amount of alcohol consumed.

The study concluded that there were no differences in antibody levels between men and women. Smokers, for example, tend to have lower antibody levels than non-smokers, but the impact of smoking on antibodies was less than that of drinking, the researchers point out.

In general, alcohol consumption is known to have a negative effect on the ability of vaccines to strengthen immunity. “Also in the case of coronavirus vaccines, consumption habits apparently reduce the rise of antibodies, decreasing liver functions and overloading the intestinal tract, where about 70% of immune cells are concentrated”, revealed Retsu Fujita.

The antibody levels of the 187 people analyzed by the research rose about 34-fold on average after a booster dose. The team also found that antibody levels were higher among young people than older ones.

