According to an analysis by the American Medical Association, drinking wine or other drinks does not help to avoid cardiovascular complications; experts question

According to an analysis published in jama (Journal of the Medical Association of U.S, in the acronym in English), the daily consumption of alcoholic beverages does not help to prevent cardiovascular diseases. Here’s the full of the document (1.2 MB, in English).

The study analyzed 107 studies conducted in 108 countries from 1980 to 2021 with 4,838,825 people. According to the association, “research did not find significant risk reduction in all cases of deaths among occasional consumers [até 1,3 g] or light [de 1,3 g e 24 g] compared to teetotalers”.

However, the analysis concluded that “there is no significant increase in the risk of death among consumers who take [álcool] 25 to 44 grams per day and significantly increased risk among consumers taking 45 to 64 grams and 65 grams or more per day”.



According to doctors and researchers, the intake of alcoholic beverages should be limited to 30 grams per day, the equivalent of a 600 ml bottle of beer, two glasses of wine or a 60 ml dose of distillate – such as whiskey, vodka or liquor.



The amount should be reduced by half, that is, 15 grams per day, for women, underweight men, overweight people and individuals with high triglycerides.

In 2022, the WHF (World Heart Federation) published a report in which it stated that any level of alcohol consumption can lead to the loss of a healthy life. read the full (2.6 MB, in English).

“Studies claiming that alcohol may offer protection against cardiovascular disease are largely based on purely observational research, which does not take into account other factors such as pre-existing conditions and history of alcoholism in those considered to be abstainers.s”, states the text.

“To date, no reliable correlation has been found between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of heart disease.”, says the document.

In an interview with Power360the teacher of UNIFESP (Federal University of São Paulo) Rui Póvoa says “the idea that alcohol, especially Red wine it was good for the organism, it comes from the 1990s with the publication of the ‘French Paradox’”.

At the time, according to the study, the French had the habit of consuming a lot of butter, milk, cheese (saturated fats), in addition to smoking a lot, but they had fewer cardiovascular problems, such as myocardial infarction.

“There, a French scientist, Serge Renaud, in an interview with the American TV ‘CBS’, gave his explanation: the French drink a significant amount of red wine. The work was published in an important and respected magazine, the ‘lancet‘”, says Povoa.

The Unifesp professor concludes that “it seems that they do not bring harm, however, the benefit has not yet been proven. In literature [médica] it does not seem to bring any benefit and the Jama meta-analysis proves it”.

Red wine in particular, as explained by Protasio Lemos da Luzsenior researcher at InCor (Heart Institute) at USP (University of São Paulo), Power360, has substances known as polyphenols. They protect the arteries because they increase HDL cholesterol, known as “cholesterol good”, which reduces the risk of heart attacks.

There is also resveratrol, an antioxidant present in the skin of purple grapes, which prevents the oxidation of LDL particles (known as “bad cholesterol”) and has a vasodilator effect –which facilitates blood circulation– and an antiplatelet effect –which prevents myocardial infarctions.

“What happens in the case of the consumption of alcoholic beverages and wine is that there is no control study. […] They are observational studies. Another point is the issue of contraindications. […] So, in that sense, you need to be very careful.”, says the researcher.

“Overall, there are these various studies indicating a protective effect of red wine due primarily to the polyphenols, not the alcohol itself.”, said Lemos da Luz.

The analysis of jama it also discriminates between the daily consumption of alcoholic beverages and gender. For women, the risk related to any type of death is higher regardless of the level of alcohol intake.

“Compared with abstainers, there was a significantly greater risk of all-cause mortality among male drinkers who drank 45 to 64 grams daily and among female drinkers who drank 25 to 44 grams daily.”, states the North American analysis.



To the Power360the coordinator of ProHart (High Blood Pressure Program) at the university hospital of UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), Beth Muxfeldt, explains that “the prevention of cardiovascular diseases is based on the control of risk factors, many of them related to lifestyle habits such as smoking, sedentary lifestyle and obesity”.

Muxfeldt also states that “specifically in relation to alcohol”, one should not “encourage abstemious people to drink moderately in order to protect the heart”.