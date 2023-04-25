Chronic alcohol consumption can make people more sensitive to pain through two different molecular mechanisms: one driven by alcohol intake and one by alcohol withdrawal. This is a new conclusion from Scripps Research scientists about the complex links between alcohol and pain.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal British Journal of Pharmacology.

Alcohol: That’s why it’s linked to chronic pain

The new study also suggests potential new drug targets for the treatment of alcohol-associated chronic pain and hypersensitivity.

“There is an urgent need to better understand the two-way street between chronic pain and alcohol addiction,” says senior author Marisa Roberto, Ph.D., the Schimmel Family Chair of Molecular Medicine and professor of neuroscience at Scripps Research. “Pain is both a common symptom in patients suffering from alcohol addiction and a reason why people are driven to drink again.”

Alcohol use disorder (AUD), which includes the conditions commonly called alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, and alcohol addiction, affects 29.5 million people in the United States according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Over time, AUD can trigger the development of many chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, liver disease and some cancers.

Among the many impacts of long-term alcohol use is pain: More than half of people with AUD experience persistent pain of some kind. This includes alcoholic neuropathy, which is nerve damage that causes chronic pain and other symptoms. Studies have also found that AUD is associated with changes in how the brain processes pain signals, as well as changes in how immune system activation occurs.

In turn, this pain can lead to increased alcohol consumption. Also, during withdrawal, people with AUD may experience allodynia, in which a harmless stimulus is perceived as painful.

Roberto and his colleagues were interested in learning about the underlying causes of these different types of alcohol-related pain. In the new study, they compared three groups of adult mice: animals that were addicted to alcohol (excessive drinkers), animals that had limited access to alcohol and weren’t considered addicted (moderate drinkers), and those that had never been administered alcohol.

In addicted mice, allodynia developed during alcohol withdrawal, and subsequent access to alcohol significantly reduced pain sensitivity. Separately, about half of the non-alcohol-dependent mice also showed signs of heightened pain sensitivity during alcohol withdrawal, but unlike the addicted mice, this neuropathy was not reversed by re-exposure to alcohol.

When Roberto’s group then measured the levels of inflammatory proteins in the animals, they found that while inflammatory pathways were elevated in both the addicted and non-addicted animals, the specific molecules were increased only in the addicted mice.

This indicates that different molecular mechanisms may drive the two types of pain. It also suggests which inflammatory proteins may be useful as drug targets to combat alcohol-related pain.

“These two types of pain vary greatly, which is why it’s important to be able to distinguish them and develop different ways to treat each type,” says first author Vittoria Borgonetti, Ph.D., postdoctoral associate at Scripps Research.

Roberto’s group is continuing studies on how these molecules could be used to diagnose or treat alcohol-related chronic pain conditions.

“Our goal is to unveil new potential molecular targets that can be used to distinguish these types of pain and potentially be used in the future for the development of therapies,” says co-senior author Nicoletta Galeotti, Ph.D., associate professor of preclinical pharmacology at the University of Florence.

For people with alcohol use disorder (AUD), there is a constant vicious cycle between changes in the brain and changes in behavior. AUD can alter signaling pathways in the brain; in turn, these changes can exacerbate alcohol use.

Scripps Research scientists have discovered new details about the role of the immune system in this cycle. Researchers have revealed that the immune signaling molecule interleukin 1β (IL-1β) is present at higher levels in the brains of alcohol-dependent mice. Furthermore, the IL-1β pathway plays a different role in these animals, causing inflammation in critical areas of the brain known to be involved in decision making.

“These inflammatory changes in the brain could explain some of the risky decision-making and impulsivity we see in people with alcohol use disorder,” says senior author Marisa Roberto, Ph.D., the Schimmel Family Chair of Molecular Medicine and professor of neuroscience at Scripps Research. “Furthermore, our results are incredibly exciting because they suggest a potential way to treat alcohol use disorder with existing anti-inflammatory drugs that target the IL-1β pathway.”

AUD is characterized by binge and compulsive drinking and encompasses a range of conditions including alcohol abuse, addiction and binge drinking. Researchers have previously uncovered numerous links between the immune system and AUD, many centered around IL-1β. People with certain mutations in the gene that codes for the IL-1β molecule, for example, are more prone to developing AUD. Additionally, autopsies of people with AUD have found higher levels of IL-1β in the brain.

“We suspected that IL-1β plays a role in AUD, but the exact mechanisms in the brain were unclear,” says first author Florence Varodayan, Ph.D., assistant professor at Binghamton University and former postdoctoral fellow at the Roberto laboratory. .

In the new study, Roberto, Varodayan and their colleagues compared alcohol-dependent mice with animals that drank moderate or no alcohol. They found that the alcohol-dependent group had about twice as much IL-1β in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), a part of the brain that plays a role in regulating emotions and behaviors.

The team then demonstrated that IL-1β signaling in the alcohol-dependent group was not only increased but also fundamentally different. In mice that hadn’t been exposed to alcohol, as well as mice that drank moderate amounts of alcohol, IL-1β activated an anti-inflammatory signaling pathway. In turn, this lowered levels of the inhibitory neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a signaling molecule known to regulate neural activity in the brain.

However, in alcohol-dependent mice, IL-1β instead activated pro-inflammatory signaling and increased GABA levels, possibly contributing to some of the changes in brain activity associated with AUD. Notably, these changes in IL-1β signaling in alcohol-dependent mice persisted even during alcohol withdrawal.

Drugs that block IL-1β activity have already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. More work is needed to determine whether these existing drugs might have utility in treating AUD.

We plan to follow up this study with further work on how targeting specific components of the IL-1β pathway might be beneficial in the treatment of alcohol use disorder,” says Roberto.

According to a study published in the journal PLOS Biology, the neuropeptide oxytocin blocks alcohol consumption in alcohol-dependent rats. Tunstall, Koob and Vendruscolo of the National Institutes of Health, and Drs. Kirson and Roberto of the Scripps Research Institute. Targeting the oxytocin system, the authors note, may provide new pharmaceutical interventions for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Oxytocin administration can reduce use, withdrawal symptoms, and drug-seeking behavior associated with various drugs of abuse, and shows promise as a pharmacological approach to the treatment of drug addiction. But first, researchers need to understand how oxytocin mediates these effects in animal models.

To answer this question, Tunstall and colleagues tested the hypothesis that oxytocin administration could normalize the maladaptive brain changes that occur in alcohol dependence and thereby reduce alcohol consumption in an established rat model of alcohol dependence.

The authors investigated the effects of oxytocin on addiction-induced alcohol consumption and impaired signaling of the inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA in the central nucleus of the amygdala (CeA), a key brain region in the network affected by alcohol dependence.

Experiments showed that oxytocin administered systemically, intranasally, or into the brain blocked excess alcohol in alcohol-dependent rats, but not in normal rats. Furthermore, oxytocin blocked GABA signaling in the CeA. Taken together, these results provide evidence that oxytocin likely blocks enhanced drinking by altering CeA GABA transmission.

These findings provide evidence that aberrations in the oxytocin system may underlie alcohol use disorder and that targeting this system, possibly by intranasal delivery, could prove to be a promising therapy in people who abuse alcohol.