‘I never drive while drinking,’ says uncle Piet, who has missed his calling as a cabaret artist. Soon Piet and other jokers will have to google another joke. Safe Traffic Netherlands wants a total ban on alcohol in Dutch traffic. If the organization gets its way, you may not drive a car even after one beer.

Drivers who have had a driving license for five years are considered experienced drivers. Are you falling below? Then you can blow a maximum of 0.5 promille alcohol under the current rules. For the average man this amounts to two beers and for the average woman slightly less than two glasses. Have you not had your driver’s license that long? Then you can blow a maximum of 0.2 promille. Do the math.

Why does Veilig Verkeer Nederland want an alcohol ban?

VVN proposes the plan in the Telegraph. The organization came up with the idea in response to a study by Univé. Apparently 27 percent of motorists sometimes get behind the wheel with a drink. Safe Traffic The Netherlands calls on politicians to improve road safety with an alcohol ban.

The traffic organization knows that it is not as simple as saying ‘okay, from now on no one can have alcohol in his or her blood when you drive a car’. According to VVN, the chance of being caught must increase. The Road Safety Research Foundation (SWOV) responds to the proposal of Veilig Verkeer Nederland. According to SWOV, an alcohol ban is difficult to enforce.

It would also be extra sour for people with the rare “auto-brewery syndrome.” At the beginning of this year, a Belgian man with this syndrome showed an alcohol test that was too high without having consumed a drop of alcohol. But apparently it is very common that people will have a small promille after a large meal (without alcohol) due to the fermentation. It is therefore not easy to enter.