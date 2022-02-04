Home page world

From: Felix Durach

In a study, Chinese scientists were able to establish a connection between drinking habits and the risk of corona infection (symbol image). © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

In a study, Chinese researchers compared the drinking habits of people with their likelihood of becoming infected with corona. With surprising results.

Shenzhen – Almost two years after the Sars-CoV-2 virus first appeared in Europe in spring 2020, the coronavirus pandemic is still on the political and social agenda. The highly contagious variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has caused record-breaking numbers of new infections in large parts of Europe in recent weeks and months. In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute reported 248,838 new infections within 24 hours on Friday (February 4).

Even if the corona measures have already been completely lifted in many countries, according to many experts, the pandemic is not yet over. This makes it all the more important for scientists around the world to carry out further research into the corona virus and its influence on people. Scientific papers on the corona virus are now published weekly and in some cases bring further light into the darkness.

Corona virus: drinking behavior and risk of infection – Chinese study shows connections

A study by a team of scientists from the Shenzhen Mental Health Center in China, which was published in the scientific journal “Frontiers in Nutrition” at the beginning of January, received a lot of attention. In this, the connection between alcohol consumption and the probability of becoming infected with the corona virus was examined. The results were surprising at first glance.

As part of their work, the researchers divided a total of 437,957 people from the British Biobank database into alcohol consumers and non-alcohol consumers and used regression analysis to determine the connection between drinking behavior and the probability of a corona infection. The alcohol consumers were in turn divided into further subgroups depending on their drinking behavior. In addition to the frequency of drinking, a distinction was also made between the preferred type of alcoholic beverage.

Corona virus: Lower risk of infection among red wine drinkers – increased risk among beer drinkers

The scientists came to the conclusion that the probability of becoming infected with the corona virus varies greatly between the individual groups. For example, red wine drinkers were found to have a ten to 17 percent lower risk of corona infection – regardless of the amount consumed. A seven to eight percent lower risk was also determined for white wine and sparkling wine drinkers. However, only if they had consumed fewer than five glasses a week.

However, the study delivered opposite results for beer. In consumers of beer or cider, a between seven and 28 percent higher risk of corona infection was found – depending on the amount drunk.

Corona study: Can red wine really reduce the risk of infection?

So could regular red wine consumption actually have a positive effect on the risk of corona infection? Caution is advised here. Although the authors mention the high concentration of polyphenols in wine in their work as a possible explanation for the health-promoting effect of red wine, they also point out that further studies are needed to examine these aspects more closely.

However, another explanation for the results could be the connection between the socio-economic status and the drinking behavior of the subjects. Wine and sparkling wine drinkers tend to be more affluent than beer drinkers. A lower risk of infection could also be explained by the different living conditions. Among other things, wealthier people could have better opportunities to work from home or avoid other situations in which there is an increased risk of infection.

In general, the study should not be viewed as a guide to alcohol consumption in order to reduce the risk of corona infection. However, the researchers point out that a targeted public education campaign and health advice among consumers of beer and cider could reduce the risk of infections in this group. (fd)