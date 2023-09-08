“Consumption of alcohol during pregnancy is common in many countries and about 10% of women in the general population consume alcohol during pregnancy”, according to the “Istisan 23/3 Reports” of the Higher Institute of Health. But “since a certain risk-free dose of alcohol during pregnancy has not yet been established”, on the occasion of the World Day of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and Related Disorders (September 9), the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) reiterates that “it is advisable to completely abstain” from alcohol “during the whole period” of pregnancy. On the eve of the anniversary, the experts are launching an appeal: to raise awareness among expectant mothers of the risks of consuming alcoholic beverages during pregnancy with an ad hoc campaign.

“Women – explains Sin in a note – are at a higher risk of developing a substance use disorder (DUS) during the fertile period than men, because in the phenomenon of ‘addiction’ there is a gender difference that makes them more likely to transition from sporadic use to problem use and ultimately full-blown substance use disorder. But during pregnancy “the chronic consumption of excessive amounts of alcohol can cause serious problems for mother and newborn, increasing the risk of spontaneous abortion, intrauterine death, sudden cot death syndrome, preterm birth, low birth weight”, list the neurologists .

“In particular – they add – it may be responsible for the onset of fetal development defects affecting various organs and systems and for childhood neurocognitive development disabilities. These disabilities, resulting from exposure to ethanol in utero, are known as of the fetal alcohol spectrum (Fasd) and Fas, or fetal alcohol syndrome, is the most serious clinical form.In the context of the complex framework of Fas – the specialists continue – alcoholic substances can also cause neonatal abstinence syndrome ( San), a pathological condition caused by the sudden cessation of the effect of these substances, chronically taken by the pregnant mother and transferred to the fetus via the placenta”.

“Although there are effective interventions to curb and prevent alcohol-related risks, many pregnant women in Europe continue to drink and there are still few actions in place at regional and national level”, note the Italian neurologists. “The Istisan Reports 23/3 – they remark – show that the European Union has the highest rates of FASD in the world, over 2.5 times the global average”.

“For years, as the Italian Society of Neonatology – declares the president of Sin, Luigi Orfeo – together with the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health, we have hoped to increase awareness among pregnant women, of childbearing age and who are planning a pregnancy , through communication and prevention campaigns.In fact, it is important to guarantee information that is as correct, immediate and exhaustive as possible, which makes women aware, avoiding exposing them and their unborn children to the risks of avoidable damage, supporting a more healthy and eliminating the consumption of alcohol”.