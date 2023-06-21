Of Silvia Turin

New confirmation from a Finnish study of the damage that alcohol causes to the brain especially of young people. Gray matter thins and works slowly. What are the harmful effects even after just a drink

Drinking alcohol as a teenager can reduce the volume of the brain, but also thin the bark brain and consequently alter (slow down) the connections between the neurons responsible for the reactivity of the mind.

I study A new study says so published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Researchcarried out by Finnish researchers.

The study included 26 young adults who had a history of alcoholism, as well as 21 people in the control group with a nearly teetotal drinking habit. Participants were followed for 10 years, from ages 13-18 to approximately age 25. Changes in gray matter volume were measured from magnetic resonance images of the brain, and cortical activity was measured using transcranial magnetic stimulation and electroencephalography simultaneously.

The results Finnish research has explored the association between gray matter thickness and neurotransmission. According to the researchers, the results indicate that in young adults with a history of excessive alcoholism since adolescence, a thinning of gray matter in different regions of the brain, associated with impaired neurotransmission, especially in the frontal and parietal lobes.

Previous research has already shown that repeated binge drinking in adolescence (if only related to weekend binge drinking) is associated with changes in the central nervous system in adulthood, including lower gray matter volume and decreased neurotransmission.

Data in Italy the confirmation the brain is particularly susceptible to the deleterious effects of alcohol use particularly inadolescencewhen neurons know an intense development.

Yet data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanit (ISS) estimate that in 2020 they were 750 thousand minors among 11- to 17-year-olds who consumed alcohol, about 18 percent of boys and about 19 percent of girls. An alarming fact, if we consider that within this category the consumption of alcohol should be equal to zero. Again according to the ISS, all persons under the age of 18 who have consumed even just one alcoholic drink are to be considered consumers at risk, and all persons, regardless of age, who have practiced binge drinking at least once in the course of the year.

Damage to young people Yes one drink leads to inflammation of the organs, from the brain to the liver, stomach, heart, breasts, testicles. Consuming alcohol at a young age (up to about 21 years) exposes you to high risks, causing cellular damage, aggression, memory loss, increased chances of road accidents, impotence and infertility. For the same consumption girls have a higher blood alcohol level and are more vulnerable to its effects.

This is only for the immediate risks. Chronic alcohol abuse leads to an increased incidence of various diseasessuch as cardiovascular, oncological and liver diseases.