This Friday is not exactly a day of wine and roses for the alcohol and luxury sectors on the stock market. The shares of both sectors fall with greater or lesser force due to the fear that the spending capacity of consumers has definitively said enough. Traditionally, although much more to luxury than to alcohol, both sectors have been attributed a certain ability to set prices without their demand suffering as much, but this seems to be changing. The second largest alcohol company in the world by capitalization, Diageo, owner of brands such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Bailey’s and Tequila Don Julio, has plummeted 12.3% on the stock market in what has been its worst intraday performance in its history. history after issuing a profit warning. It lost 16.2%. Swiss giant Richemont drops more than 5% following the company’s warnings that something is changing in the luxury sector.

In the case of Diageo, on September 28, the company issued a statement in which it ruled out making changes to its business forecasts for 2024. They had not been changed since August 1. This Friday, they updated them, including a major sales debacle in Latin America. “We have continued growth in four of our five global regions, however, in the first half of fiscal 2024, we expect to have weaker growth than in the second half of 2023. This is due to worse business performance in Latin America and the Caribbean, a market that represents 11% of our total sales in 2023. We expect sales in this market to decline by more than 20% year-on-year in the first half of 2024″, the company writes.

The firm blames “macroeconomic pressures” for this substantial decline. Because of them, consumers in the region spend less. “We now expect the pace of our profit growth as a group during the first half of 2024 to decline compared to the first half of 2023, primarily due to this weakness in Latin America, increased commercial investment and lower operating leverage. ”.

In the rest of the regions, Diageo foresees improvements in the pace of sales growth in North America compared to the second half of 2023. This is its main market with approximately 40% of sales. They also expect improvements in Africa, while in Europe and Asia Pacific they expect a certain slowdown. In Europe, geopolitical tensions are the great challenge they identify. In Asia, the disappointing recovery that China is experiencing.

This surprise and unexpected slowdown of the alcohol giant is one more challenge for the group’s new CEO, Debra Crew, who has been trying to persuade investors that the certain weakness shown by the progress of its business in the US is due to the effects of the end of the pandemic. The underlying fear among experts, according to Bloomberg, is that Diageo’s strategy of promoting premium alcohol and expecting consumers to indulge in drinks even when prices tighten their pockets has limitations. Precisely, Richemont, a Swiss luxury giant that has also seen sharp falls this Friday, points to this very thing.

“Demand will be weak in everything, that is what central banks want”

An unexpected drop in sales motivated by greater weakness in the luxury watch segment has been the trigger for the following words spoken today by the president of Richemont, Johann Rupert: “We will see weaker demand in all categories, in all asset classes, in housing, in art, in automobiles… Because that is what central banks want,” he commented in a meeting with analysts. “Interest rates will remain high for longer than people think,” he added.

“Before, we saw how the most premium and luxury segment grew, even when demand for middle-class goods suffered,” says Till Dudler, director of strategy in the United Kingdom and Ireland at Accenture. “Now we see how aspirational luxury goods are also being shaken,” he maintains.

Sales in the six months prior to September 30, the period that Richemont presented today, have grown by 6% in year-on-year terms to 10,221 million euros. On the other hand, the firm’s operating profit has fallen 2% to 2,655 million euros. The watch segment sold 3% less, achieving revenues of about 2,000 million.

As a result of the worrying signs that these two firms have given, the rest of their sectors have been infected by the pessimism on the stock market. Thus, Jack Daniels shares have fallen by 4%, while those of Constellation Brands fell a slighter 1.3%.

Within the Stoxx 600, a reference index in the Old Continent that today has dropped by 1.01% overall, the two worst sectors have been luxury and beverages. The first has given up 2.59% and the second, 3%. Within luxury, LVMH (-3.59%) and Kering (-3.37%) have been some of the main names that have paid dearly for the doubts shown by Richemont.

Faith of errors In a previous version, it was stated that Diageo is the largest company in the alcohol sector in the world. In reality, that position is taken by Anheuser-Busch InBev, with a capitalization of 111,886 million euros compared to Diageo’s 73,115 million this Friday.



