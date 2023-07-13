Florence, New Year’s party ends in violence: two 12 year olds raped by minors. The video circulates on Whatsapp

Twenty-four minors were reported in various capacities by the postal police for very serious crimes: sexual assault against two 12-year-olds And dissemination of child pornography videos.



The investigation by the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of the postal police for Tuscany started from complaint filed by the mother of one of the boys, that he found on his son’s cell phone a group created on WhatsApp, on which they were circulated two videos in which two minors appear having sexual intercourse.

The insights carried out on the video clips by the postal police of Florence as part of theoperation called “Last movida” made it possible to highlight the background voices of other minors, and to reconstruct the whole story: the videos, in fact, would have been recorded on the occasion of a New Year’s party held at the home of a fourteen-year-old boy, creator of the event, as well as protagonist of videos. The party was allegedly attended by 17 minors (9 boys and 8 girls), almost all of the same age, with the exception of two 12 year old girlsto which the organizer would have suggested not to reveal their age to the other participants.

The investigative findings that emerged, and in particular the messages exchanged on the WhatsApp group created on the occasion of the party, revealed how all the participants were aware that the event would be characterized by the consumption of alcohol, drugs and sexual intercourse, so much so that they would have previously agreed on who would be in charge of obtaining the hashish and marijuana to smoke during the evening and buying spirits and condoms.

