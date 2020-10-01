D.Roe, whether legal or illegal, are often responsible for mental health problems. They are a burden for the consumer – but also for society. “The exposure to the consumption of legal substances exceeds the exposure to illegal substances,” is the conclusion of a research group led by Professor Ludwig Kraus from the Institute for Therapy Research in Munich. The scientists rely on data from 9,267 people who provided information about their use of legal and illegal drugs in a regular survey in 2018.

One result: when Germans want to use drugs, they prefer to do it with alcohol. 72 percent of the participants had been drinking in the month before the survey. The figures compiled by the researchers sound drastic: 12,650 newborns see the light of day with damage caused by drinking alcohol during pregnancy.