Alcohol Alko’s sales increased by 8% in January, while a “historic” turnaround took place in liquor stores

Alko’s sales underwent a historic change in January as Italy overtook Spain as a sparkling wine country.

Alkon liter sales increased by eight percent in January compared to the previous year. Alko bought a total of more than 5.5 million liters of beverages.

The highest percentage increase was in sales of rosé wines, which were now 38.5 per cent higher in January than in the previous year. However, sales of rosé wines per liter were still relatively small, at 70,000 liters.

In the larger product groups, demand for red wines and other spirits was growing. Other spirits include cognacs, whiskeys, rums and liqueurs.

In January, liter sales of the most popular product group, red wines, increased by 12.3 per cent to a total of 1.6 million liters. In the other spirits product group, sales increased by 12.8 percent to more than half a million liters.

Sales of white wines increased by 8.5 percent, sales of beers by 8.7 percent and non-alcoholic sales by 7.4 percent. Liter sales of non-alcoholic products account for about half of sales of rosé wines.

Significant The change in sparkling wine sales, according to Alko, was that Spain, traditionally the largest sparkling wine country, lost ground in sales figures to Italy. 85,000 liters of Italian sparkling wines were sold in January, while 84,000 liters of Spanish sparkling wines were sold.

“The difference is subtle but historical. Impressive packaging and fresh fruitiness fascinate the Finnish consumer, ”Alko’s Product Manager Karina Tiihonen says in a press release.

According to Tiihonen, the growth in Italy’s popularity has been boosted by, among other things, the growth in roseeprosecco’s popularity.

“Personally, I believe that the growth of Italian sparkling wines will continue, as it is very diverse as a sparkling wine country.”

January sales growth for sparkling wines was just under three percent. Sales growth is constrained by restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.