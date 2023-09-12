Alcohol | Alko’s most expensive bottle of wine costs almost 6,000 euros, what does the price consist of?

Alko’s most expensive wine on sale was brought to Finland right after the prohibition law. The price of the prized wine shows the age premium.

Medium-bodiedtannic, ripe cherry, date, light cocoa, cedar, spicy, soft leather, aged, nuanced, long.

This is how the most expensive wine on sale called Grand Vin de Château Latour 1926 is described on Alko’s website. You can enjoy the gentle leathery taste of this red wine if you have 5990 euros in your wallet. And a comma has not been forgotten in the number. This almost hundred-year-old wine is really appreciated that much. The Master of Wine and Alko’s product communication manager can explain why Taina Vilkuna.