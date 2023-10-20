Alcohol | Alko interested in home delivery of drinks – Professor: “There are many pitfalls”

Experiences with home delivery in Sweden and Norway have been positive, says Alko’s director of communications.

Start is interested in responsible home delivery of drinks, says the communications director Maritta Iso-Aho for STT. According to him, it requires that, for example, effective age limit monitoring must be adhered to both at the time of sale and purchase of the product.

“Alcohol sales times should also be limited,” says Iso-Aho.

Currently, products purchased from Alko’s online store are picked up from the store.

According to Iso-Aho, among the Nordic alcohol monopolies, Sweden’s Systembolaget has had the option of home delivery since 2021 and Norway’s Vinmonopolet since 2001. According to him, the experiences of being transported home in both countries have been positive.

“In both countries, the share of home delivery sales is less than one percent of all sales. Most of the alcohol is still bought from stores.”

Swedish piloted home delivery for years before making it possible across the country in 2021. In Sweden, Systembolaget practically retails almost all alcohol, because the limit for alcohol sold in stores is 3.5 percent there.

Iso-Aho does not yet take a position on the details of, for example, how the transport would be organized. According to him, when thinking about it, experiences from other Nordic countries can be used.

In general, according to Iso-Aho, Alko considers it important that the government’s proposals regarding alcohol comprehensively weigh the effects of change on health, well-being and the national economy, because alcohol is not a conventional commodity.

“For example, the world health organization WHO considers the Nordic model of alcohol retail sales to be the best practice. Consumption in the Nordic countries is the lowest in Europe.”

Government plans that next year Alko will have the right to sell its own products, such as wines, to consumers via the online store with home delivery.

The government’s goal is as competition-neutral regulation as possible. The amendment to the law enabling the online sale and home delivery of alcohol is already being prepared in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

In the government’s plans, it is possible to order alcohol for home delivery from shops and restaurants next year. Alcohol produced by fermentation, such as beer and cider, could be ordered from all entities that have retail sales rights, i.e. shops, kiosks, restaurants and delivery services such as Wolt and Foodora.

The percentage limits for drinks to be ordered would be the same as in stores. Currently, the limit is 5.5 percent alcohol, but it is about to rise to 8 percent.

The goal is that the change proposal could be submitted to the parliament already in the spring session and the law would enter into force in the autumn of next year.

Research Professor Pia Mäkelä The Health and Welfare Institute (THL) says that it is only possible to evaluate the effects or reasonableness of online shopping and home delivery when the details of the presentation are known. The effects depend a lot on how the system can be built.

He describes that currently the alcohol delivery points are shops with a retail license, but in the future there would be as many points where alcohol is handed out as there are street addresses.

“The government’s intention seems to be that the new system would also be able to control that alcohol is not supplied to minors and intoxicated persons. Whether this goal works in practice can only be assessed when the exact sections are known,” Mäkelä tells STT.

He believes that writing a law change and thinking about supervision is not quite as easy as people might think.

“There are many pitfalls, how can it go wrong.”

Valvira is responsible for supervision, but Mäkelä wonders how it can be implemented.

For example, who is allowed to deliver alcohol to the home, are they store employees or can any food delivery person do it? In that case, how can such employees, who often do temporary work, be trained and get interested in checking the recipient’s identity, and how can the supervisor monitor that the age limit checks are done?

“In principle, it would probably be easy to build a technology that takes a picture of an identity card, so that the supervisor could verify the verification of age, but does the data protection regulation allow it and where would such personal data be stored. There are probably a lot of such legal questions to be resolved here.”

Thursday a draft on raising the percentage limit of alcohol sold in shops to eight was submitted for public opinion. According to Mäkelä, it is not expected to cause a huge increase in consumption.

That’s why he is surprised that the government intends to use the experience gained from it to find out whether 15% wines could be sold in the shop next.

“If it were now stated that stores are allowed to sell products that consumers were not interested in, then this has very little to offer in terms of evaluating what would happen if wines whose sales and growth potential were of a completely different level were brought to stores.”

In Mäkelä’s opinion, the essential question is whether in the future there will be a state monopoly system, or Alko, in which wine and stronger alcohols are sold. There is research evidence of its effect on alcohol consumption.

“This government program is trying to erode its foundation from many different directions. Shall we crumble it in small pieces for so long that it eventually becomes impossible and thereby overthrow the entire current system.”