Alcohol Alcohol company Altia merges with Norwegian Arcus

The new company will be called Anora.

Finn Altia and Norwegian Arcus have signed a merger agreement.

According to the companies’ boards, the merger will form the leading Nordic brand house for wines and spirits. The new merged company will be called Anora Group.

Altia’s shareholders own 53.5 percent of Anora and Arcus’ shareholders hold 46.5 percent.

The largest owners are the Norwegian investment company Canica and the Finnish state development company Vake.

The companies say that with the merger, Anora can aim for growth and even stronger product launches both in the Nordic countries and beyond.

Finn Altia operates in the Nordic and Baltic markets for wines and spirits. Altia’s main export brands are Koskenkorva, OP Anderson and Larsen. Other Nordic brands include Chill Out, Blossa, Xanté, Jaloviina, Leijona, Explorer and Grönstedts.

Arcus is a wine and liquor company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, which is, among other things, the world’s largest producer of aquavit.

According to the release, Anora’s preliminary combined annual turnover will be EUR 640 million in 2019. The company will employ approximately 1,100 people in the Nordic and Baltic countries.