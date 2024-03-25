Alcohol Act | Why does the government justify bringing strong beers to stores by protecting girls, negotiating official Mirka-Tuulia Kuoksa?

The law reform may already bring 8% beers and ciders to the shops, but not equally strong mixed drinks.

Parliament may already enact a law that would allow the sale of beers and ciders made with 8% fermentation in grocery stores.

Instead, the law would only allow the sale of so-called mixed drinks or lemonade alcohols made with 5.5% non-fermented ingredients. For example, strong tentacles are not coming to stores.

Among other things, according to EU competition guidelines, similar products should be treated equally competitively. In the government program, the bill is listed under “Fair competition Finland”.

In the bill the percentage difference is justified by the protection of girls.

“Excluding mixed drinks from the reform can be thought to protect especially young girls from the negative effects of alcohol consumption,” the justification for the law says.

In the justifications, a contradiction is admitted regarding the fact that the cider favored by girls may in the future also be sold at 8 percent.

“On the other hand, the reform would concern beer, which is the most popular drink of young boys, and ciders, which are among the favorite drinks of young girls,” the reasons say.

Negotiating official of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Mirka-Tuulia Kuoksawhy does the law want to protect girls more than boys?

“This is based on the government program record. According to the post-evaluation report of the 2018 Alcohol Act of the Institute of Health and Welfare, the amount of alcohol consumed by young people at one time increased, especially for girls, after the change in the law.”

Law the reasons state that “since men have significantly more alcohol harms than women, the negative health effects of the proposed change and the increase in alcohol mortality would therefore be more on men and boys”.

Why is it that only the protection of girls is emphasized in the justifications for the law?

“Naturally, everyone should be protected from the harm of alcohol. Of course, I can't say or know what was discussed in the government negotiations, because I wasn't there. The background is probably the fact that when mixed drinks were released in the 2018 reform of the alcohol law, the number of alcohol doses consumed by girls in particular seems to have increased. Perhaps in the government negotiations, the idea has been that, in the case of this change, the change can be similar to 2018.”

If the government wants to protect people from the harm of alcohol, shouldn't the taxation of beers and spirits, which are preferred by men, be increased?

“This presentation is not about alcohol taxation and prices. However, according to studies, changes in prices and taxation have been able to influence alcohol use.”

In spring there is no reference to an increase in girls' alcohol use in the decided government program.

Is the justification an invention of the civil service?

“The protection of girls is not mentioned in the government program in the entry on this issue, but my understanding is that it has been one of the influential issues in the government negotiations. Therefore, in my opinion, this manufacturing method restriction is wanted in the law.”

So is the justification invented by the politicians who participated in the government negotiations last spring and not by the civil servants?

“That's really the only justification that can be put to the manufacturing method restriction. The way alcohol is produced in itself is not important from the point of view of the harms of alcohol itself.”

European Union has criticized the reform of Finland's alcohol law because it places two similar products in a competitively unequal position.

Did you also justify the law to the EU with the protection of girls?

“The commission has requested additional clarification and justification of the proposal. According to the commission, a large, well-defined study should be carried out, which would show that the proposed manufacturing method restriction could actually protect girls.”

The motion is already in parliament.

Why has the EU's request not been agreed to?

“It would not be possible to carry out the research within the framework of the schedule given for the government proposal. It would take a lot of time. If it were to be implemented in such a way that it could have an impact on the content of the motion, the government should withdraw this motion from parliament.”

Does the government want to withdraw the proposal from the parliament?

“As far as I know, there is no such intention.”

When will the law come into force?

“It depends on the parliament. It is now being considered by parliamentary committees. Now it is in the finance committee. From there it goes to the social and health committee, which is a reporting committee. It gives the parliament a report.”

Is it possible that you can get 8% beer and cider in grocery stores already on May Day?

“It should be possible if the parliament has time to process the law by then, but I don't dare to take a stand.”