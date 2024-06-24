Alcohol Act | Consumers are excited about the new dairy wines – “Sales exceeded our expectations”

Alcohol law|The largest retail groups say that the mild wines and strong beers that have been on sale in grocery stores for two weeks have been of interest to customers.

Stores started selling mild wines and strong beers on June 10, after the law change allowing the sale of alcoholic drinks with a strength of up to eight percent in grocery stores came into force.

Previously, the limit was 5.5 percent. The law reform only applies to alcoholic beverages produced by fermentation.

In the K-group, the sale of mild wines has taken off beyond the group’s expectations, says the director of purchasing and sales Aki Erkkilä Premature birth.

Before the law reform, Kesko estimates that the market for alcoholic beverages with less than eight percent alcohol content in Finland as a whole is around 15 million euros and predicts that the market for these beverages will double or triple in the short term.

“The product group has taken off well compared to the planned sales pace, and the sales of the first two weeks have exceeded our expectations. Of course, two weeks is a really short time to make a deeper assessment of the product group,” says Erkkilä.

The S group says that it is not yet possible to draw long-term conclusions about the attractiveness of mild wines and strong beers after two weeks.

“In general, it can be said that the new products have interested our customers, and many consumers have certainly wished for better opportunities to buy suitable drinks when shopping for food,” says the product group director of the S group Heidi Salmi by e-mail.

Based on the two-week sales volumes, especially white wines and stronger lager beers have been popular with consumers in S group stores.

The two of you the week period coincided with Midsummer week, which is exceptional in the grocery store. The sale of alcoholic beverages also increases during Midsummer compared to a normal week.

In the S group, the popularity of sparkling wines increased during Midsummer week compared to the first sales week, but white wines remained the best-selling wine category during Midsummer week.

Kesko’s Erkkilä says that the development of the sales of mild wines during both weeks in the K group’s stores was similar to that of other alcohol products.

“Even though it’s too early to draw any conclusions, the sales of wines seem to behave between different weeks in roughly the same way as the sales of other alcohol product groups,” says Erkkilä.

Before law reform, it was estimated that allowing the sale of mild wines in grocery stores will benefit smaller stores and stores in places where there is no Alko.

In the S group, the sales volumes of stronger alcohol products during the two weeks have been the highest in the units where the grocery sales are the highest.

“Examination of location-specific differences is more reliable when there are slightly more sales weeks behind. During the week of Midsummer, shopping is different in many ways from other weeks of the summer season,” says Salmi of the S group.