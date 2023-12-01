Of Vera Martinella

Around 6 thousand cases a year in Italy are due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages. Healthy lifestyles are fundamental even after diagnosis: they can reduce the risk of recurrence by 37%.

With 55,700 new diagnoses every year in Italy breast cancer is the most widespread type of cancer in the female population and more than one case in ten can be linked to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages. To be precise, 11%, or over 6 thousand cases per year – underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology -. But the share rises if we consider more incorrect behaviors as a whole: almost a quarter of breast cancer cases (23%) are caused by avoidable risk factors, such as smoking, overweight, alcohol and sedentary lifestyle.

Experts raised the alarm in Rome, during the last congress of the scientific society, worried that many women do not know the risks of alcohol abuse and that bad habits are increasingly widespread in our country. Even among females (in whom, not surprisingly, lung tumors have increased, decreasing among males), without any setbacks among young and very young people, who unfortunately drink and smoke a lot.

The dangerous link with 7 tumors According to the latest statistics, 36.9% of Italians are sedentary, 26.8% are overweight and 11.1% obese, 15.3% smoke and 8.7% consume alcohol in quantities at risk for Health. These behaviors increase the probability of developing not only breast cancer, but also other neoplasms (liver, mouth, pharynx, larynx, esophagus and colorectal) and serious diseases, such as cardiovascular, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases – recalls Cinieri, director of ‘Medical Oncology and Breast Unit of the Perrino Hospital in Brindisi —. The toxicity of alcohol is greater in women, whose organism is characterized by a lower production of the enzyme Alcohol Dehydrogenase (ADH), which determines a reduced ability to metabolize ethanol and which also stimulates the action of estrogens, the hormones responsible for growth by approximately 70% of breast tumors. And again: the probability of developing cancer increases exponentially when alcohol is associated with other risk factors, which enhance its harmful effects, such as tobacco. See also Covid, Minelli: "Long-term hospitalization of the intestine virus"

Different limit quantities for males and females What does it mean to drink too much? The limit threshold for alcohol consumption is 20 grams per day for men (two 125 milliliter glasses of wine) and 10 grams per day for women (about a glass of wine). Even if the WHO does not specify risk levels, because it underlines that the only safe level is not drinking, categories are identified – replies Massimo Di Maio, national secretary of the Aiom -: moderate consumption (a maximum of 20 grams of alcohol per day), risky consumption (up to 60 grams), “heavy” consumption (over 60 grams). Naturally, health damage increases significantly with increasing quantities and several mechanisms by which alcohol causes cancer have been described.

Without forgetting that the suggested limits are further reduced in old age: in the elderly, in fact, the ability to metabolize ethanol progressively decreases. Precisely to encourage correct lifestyles at all ages, with the aim of reducing the incidence and mortality of breast cancer, Aiom has launched a national campaign aimed at the female population aged 20 and over (created with the non-conditioning contribution of AstraZeneca), which sees self-examination as crucial issues in addition to healthy lifestyles (which should be carried out every month starting from the age of 20, preferably in the first or second week after the end of the menstrual cycle ) and adhering to screening with mammography, which is fundamental because it allows the disease to be identified in the initial phase, when the chances of recovery are very high. See also Covid vaccine, Iss: "Dose booster protects 82% from serious disease"

The danger increases based on the dose consumed Over 100 scientific studies have identified a link between alcohol consumption, even low levels, and the increased risk of developing breast cancer – says Federica Miglietta, oncologist at the IRCCS Veneto Oncological Institute in Padua -. And the danger grows in a dose-dependent manner: in particular 7% for each additional unit of alcohol consumed per day. Furthermore, alcohol consumption can be associated with a greater probability of overweight and obesity (in turn linked to breast cancer, especially in post-menopausal women, where one of the main sources of estrogen production is adipose tissue, with consequent excessive hormonal stimulation on the mammary gland.

Healthy lifestyles also play a decisive role in tertiary prevention, that is, in reducing the risk of relapse for those who have already received the diagnosis – concludes Federica Martorana, researcher at the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the University of Catania -. The DELCaP study (The Diet, Exercise, Lifestyles, and Cancer Prognosis Study), published in JAMA Network Open, assessed adherence to healthy lifestyle recommendations from the American Cancer Society and the American Institute of Cancer Research in 1,340 high-risk breast cancer patients. It has been shown that strict adherence to these rules before, during and after treatment can reduce the risk of relapse by 37% and the risk of mortality by 58%. See also Covid, 'towards a new everyday life' for children and families

